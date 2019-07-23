Media advisory - Minister Bains to announce support for the future of rural and remote connectivity Français

News provided by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Jul 23, 2019, 14:31 ET

OTTAWA, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce support for rural and remote connectivity, including an important investment through the Strategic Innovation Fund.

Date:      

Wednesday, July 24, 2019


Time:      

12:15 to 1:15 p.m. (ET)


Location:    

Canada Aviation and Space Museum

11 Aviation Parkway

Ottawa, Ontario

Minister Bains and Dan Goldberg, President and CEO of Telesat, will hold a media availability via teleconference for international and non-local media.

Time:        

1:00 p.m. (ET)

Media are asked to pre-register their participation by 11:00 a.m. on July 24, 2019, by contacting Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada Media Relations at 343-291-1777 or ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca.  

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

Organization Profile

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

You just read:

Media advisory - Minister Bains to announce support for the future of rural and remote connectivity

News provided by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Jul 23, 2019, 14:31 ET