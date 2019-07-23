Media advisory - Minister Bains to announce support for the future of rural and remote connectivity Français
Jul 23, 2019, 14:31 ET
OTTAWA, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce support for rural and remote connectivity, including an important investment through the Strategic Innovation Fund.
Date:
Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Time:
12:15 to 1:15 p.m. (ET)
Location:
Canada Aviation and Space Museum
11 Aviation Parkway
Ottawa, Ontario
Minister Bains and Dan Goldberg, President and CEO of Telesat, will hold a media availability via teleconference for international and non-local media.
Time:
1:00 p.m. (ET)
Media are asked to pre-register their participation by 11:00 a.m. on July 24, 2019, by contacting Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada Media Relations at 343-291-1777 or ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
