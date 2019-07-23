Media advisory - Minister Bains to announce support for the future of rural and remote connectivity

OTTAWA, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce support for rural and remote connectivity, including an important investment through the Strategic Innovation Fund .

Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2019



Time: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. (ET)



Location: Canada Aviation and Space Museum

11 Aviation Parkway

Ottawa, Ontario

Minister Bains and Dan Goldberg, President and CEO of Telesat, will hold a media availability via teleconference for international and non-local media.

Time: 1:00 p.m. (ET)

Media are asked to pre-register their participation by 11:00 a.m. on July 24, 2019, by contacting Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada Media Relations at 343-291-1777 or ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca.

