Media Advisory - Minister Amarjeet Sohi to announce support for local steel and aluminum business
Jul 02, 2019, 14:30 ET
LEDUC, AB, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce new funding for a local steel and aluminum sector employer.
Date:
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Time:
1:00 p.m.
Location:
Apollo-Clad Laser Cladding
7609 39 Street
Leduc, AB T9E 0B3
SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada
For further information: Narmin Hassam-Clark, Communications Advisor, Alberta Region, Western Economic Diversification Canada, 780-495-4165, narmin.hassam-clark@canada.ca
