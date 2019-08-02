Media Advisory - Minister Amarjeet Sohi and Member of Parliament Randy Boissonnault to Make an Announcement About the Edmonton Heritage Festival

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (Edmonton Mill Woods), and Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament (Edmonton Centre), will announce financial support for the Edmonton Heritage Festival, Canada's largest three-day celebration of multiculturalism

EDMONTON, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (Edmonton Mill Woods), and Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament (Edmonton Centre), will announce support for the 2019 Edmonton Heritage Festival on Saturday. They will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Saturday, August 3, 2019

2:00 p.m.

Edmonton Heritage Festival – between pavilions 33 (Japan) and 34 (Mauritius)

William Hawrelak Park

9330 Groat Road NW

Edmonton, Alberta

