Media Advisory - Minister Amarjeet Sohi and Member of Parliament Randy Boissonnault to Make an Announcement About the Edmonton Heritage Festival
Aug 02, 2019, 15:00 ET
The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (Edmonton Mill Woods), and Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament (Edmonton Centre), will announce financial support for the Edmonton Heritage Festival, Canada's largest three-day celebration of multiculturalism
EDMONTON, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (Edmonton Mill Woods), and Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament (Edmonton Centre), will announce support for the 2019 Edmonton Heritage Festival on Saturday. They will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
DATE:
Saturday, August 3, 2019
TIME:
2:00 p.m.
PLACE:
Edmonton Heritage Festival – between pavilions 33 (Japan) and 34 (Mauritius)
William Hawrelak Park
9330 Groat Road NW
Edmonton, Alberta
For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155
