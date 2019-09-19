Media Advisory - Mental health community gathers in Toronto for 4th annual Mental Health for All Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) will host its fourth annual three-day Mental Health for All Conference (MH4A 2019) in Toronto from September 23 to 25, 2019. The national event, themed Connection Interrupted: Restoring mental health in a fractured world, is a unique gathering in Canada, bringing together health care providers, front-line workers, researchers, funders, policy makers and people with lived experience of mental health issues.

With generous support from Lundbeck Canada and the Mental Health Commission of Canada, the conference features acclaimed Harvard professor and global mental health leader Dr. Vikram Patel. hostage negotiator J. Paul Nadeau and Pauline Shirt, elder, knowledge keeper and Cree language linguist. In addition, there are more than 80 workshops, exploring how to alleviate the distress of our world today, while building resilience for the world to come.

Event The Canadian Mental Health Association's 4th annual Mental Health for All Conference (MH4A 2019) Dates September 23-25, 2019 Location Westin Harbour Castle Hotel 1 Harbour Square, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5J 1A6 - Enter main lobby, turn right, go upstairs to 2nd floor, follow signs/volunteers to registration desk in Metropolitan Ballroom foyer. Speakers and Panels Dr. Vikram Patel J. Paul Nadeau Pauline Shirt, Elder, wisdom keeper and Cree language linguist Indigenous Panel and Youth Panel Agenda Please visit https://conference.cmha.ca/program/concurrent-sessions/ for full agenda Media sign-in 8:30 am at Conference Registration

