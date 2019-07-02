Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Wayne Long to Announce Funding for Fort La Tour

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament (Saint John–Rothesay), will announce funding for Fort La Tour in Saint John, New Brunswick

SAINT JOHN, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Wayne Long, Member of Parliament (Saint John–Rothesay), will announce funding for the Fort La Tour Development Authority on Wednesday. He will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Wednesday July 3, 2019

TIME:
11:00 a.m.

PLACE:
Fort La Tour
124 Chelsey Drive
Saint John, New Brunswick

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

