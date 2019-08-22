Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Rudd to make a funding announcement

OTTAWA, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Kim Rudd, Member of Parliament for Northumberland–Peterborough South, on behalf of the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, as she makes a National Disaster Mitigation Program (NDMP) funding announcement.

Following the announcement, Member of Parliament Rudd will take questions from the media.

Date

Friday, August 23, 2019

Time

10:30 a.m. EDT

Location

West Beach

35 Marsh Street

Port Hope, Ontario

Note: The event will take place on the grassy area of West Beach just past the Port Hope Water Treatment Plant, located at 35 Marsh Street.

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign-in and present photo ID and credentials. Photo ID must be visible at all times.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Scott Bardsley, Manager of Media and Communications, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, 613-998-5681, scott.bardsley@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca

Related Links

https://www.publicsafety.gc.ca

