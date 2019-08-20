Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Romanado to make a funding announcement Français
Aug 20, 2019, 11:34 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil — Charles-LeMoyne, on behalf of the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, for a Community Resilience Fund announcement.
Following the announcement, Member of Parliament Romanado will take questions from the media.
Date
Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Time
11:00 a.m. EDT
Location
Library of Édouard-Montpetit College
100 de Gentilly Street
Longueuil, Québec
Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign-in and present photo ID and credentials. Photo ID must be visible at all times.
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
For further information: Scott Bardsley, Senior Advisor for Communications, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, 613-998-5681, scott.bardsley@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca
