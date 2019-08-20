Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Romanado to make a funding announcement

OTTAWA, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Sherry Romanado, Member of Parliament for Longueuil — Charles-LeMoyne, on behalf of the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, for a Community Resilience Fund announcement.

Following the announcement, Member of Parliament Romanado will take questions from the media.

Date

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Time

11:00 a.m. EDT

Location

Library of Édouard-Montpetit College

100 de Gentilly Street

Longueuil, Québec

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign-in and present photo ID and credentials. Photo ID must be visible at all times.

