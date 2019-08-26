Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Darren Fisher to Announce Funding Support for 2020 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax

Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament (Dartmouth-Cole Harbour), will be in Dartmouth to announce funding in support of 2020 North American Indigenous Games

DARTMOUTH, NS, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Mr. Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament (Dartmouth-Cole Harbour), will announce funding in support of the 2020 North American Indigenous Games on Tuesday. Mr. Fisher will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport and the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

TIME:

10:00 a.m.

PLACE:

Canoe Kayak Atlantic Division

34 Boathouse Lane

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only): Daniele Medlej, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Science and Sport, 343-291-1696, daniele.medlej@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca; Chris Brooks, Director, Communications and Outreach, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 902-426-9417 / 902-830-3839 (cell), chris.brooks@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

