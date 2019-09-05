Media advisory - Media technical briefing on Hurricane Dorian

News provided by

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Sep 05, 2019, 15:11 ET

DARTMOUTH, NS, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Canadian Hurricane Centre will provide an update on Hurricane Dorian. Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Bob Robichaud will present the latest information about the storm.

Event:

Media Technical Briefing

Date:

Friday, September 6, 2019

Time:

1:00 p.m. (ADT)

Location:

Environment and Climate Change Canada
Queen Square
45 Alderney Drive, fifteenth floor
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Media will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Media located outside the Halifax Regional Municipality area may participate in the technical briefing by teleconference at 1-866-206-0153 (code 4318048). Media are asked to call 15 minutes prior to the event to register. Late registrants may not be able to join the teleconference.

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338, or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), ec.media.ec@canada.ca

Related Links

http://www.ec.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Environment and Climate Change Canada

You just read:

Media advisory - Media technical briefing on Hurricane Dorian

News provided by

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Sep 05, 2019, 15:11 ET