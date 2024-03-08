MEDIA ADVISORY - March 12: LCBO workers to hold Day of Action in 11 cities across Ontario

TORONTO, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - LCBO employees represented by OPSEU/SEFPO are holding a Day of Action on March 12th at 10 a.m. at MPP offices in 11 cities across Ontario.

They will be delivering petitions, signed by nearly 7,000 LCBO employees in the lead up to their new round of bargaining, demanding a stop to the sell-off of the LCBO by the Ford government and to protect good jobs across the province.

Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Locations:

Brockville – 9 Broad Street, Unit 305, Brockville, Ontario , K6V 6Z4

– 9 Broad Street, Unit 305, , K6V 6Z4 Hamilton – 115 Hwy. 8, Unit 102, Hamilton, Ontario , L8G 1C1

– 115 Hwy. 8, Unit 102, , L8G 1C1 London – 217 York Street, London, Ontario , N6A 5P9

– 217 York Street, , N6A 5P9 Mississauga – 330 Queen Street South, Mississauga, Ontario , L5M 1M2

– 330 Queen Street South, , L5M 1M2 North Bay – 210 Main Street East, North Bay, Ontario , P1B 1B2

– 210 Main Street East, , P1B 1B2 Ottawa – 250B Greenbank Road, Unit 222/3, Nepean, Ontario , K2H 8X4

– Greenbank Road, Unit 222/3, , K2H 8X4 Pickering – 1550 Kingston Road, Suite 213, Pickering, Ontario , L1V 1C3

– 1550 Kingston Road, Suite 213, , L1V 1C3 Port Hope – 117 Peter Street, Port Hope, Ontario , L1A 1C5

– 117 Peter Street, , L1A 1C5 Thunder Bay – 774 James Street North, Thunder Bay, Ontario , P7C 5N3

– 774 James Street North, , P7C 5N3 Toronto (Premier Doug Ford's office) – 823 Albion Road, Etobicoke, Ontario , M9V 1A3

(Premier office) – 823 Albion Road, , M9V 1A3 Windsor – 5452 Tecumseh Road E., Unit 1, Windsor, Ontario , N8T 1C7

Photo Opportunity:

Giant banners with thousands of signatures will be displayed at each location.

The LCBO generates $2.5 billion in annual revenue that goes directly into public services like health care and education. Premier Doug Ford has announced that his government will open the floodgate for big box grocers and gas stations to sell beer, wine, cider and "ready-to-drink" cocktails – and he won't stop there.

LCBO workers are fighting to keep those revenues invested in public services instead of handed over to big box grocery store CEOs. They've shown that they are ready to fight for the future of the LCBO, and for the wages and working conditions they deserve.

The OPSEU/SEFPO bargaining team for LCBO members will be in mediation/arbitration March 9-10 to negotiate lost compensation after the defeat of Bill 124. Their new round of bargaining begins on March 13th, following the March 12th Day of Action.

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

For further information: Michelle Langlois, OPSEU/SEFPO Communications Officer: 647-225-6597, [email protected]