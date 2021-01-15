LONDON, ON, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - A class action is currently being litigated with respect to a data breach alleged to have been perpetrated by Spencer Brydges ("Brydges"), a former student, at Laurentian University of Sudbury ("Laurentian"). The class action was brought on behalf of certain Laurentian students and staff members against both Laurentian and Brydges

This release is to advise that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has approved a settlement reached between the Plaintiff and Brydges and has certified the proceeding and dismissed the claims against the Defendant Brydges. The Settlement has no impact on the litigation against Laurentian, which will continue to be litigated. The proposed class action against Laurentian has not been certified to proceed as a class action and the Plaintiff's claims against Laurentian have not been evaluated on their merits. Laurentian denies all allegations against it.

