Uber Drivers and Delivery People Class Action: Notice of Certification

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- McKenzie Lake Lawyers LLP and Duboff Edwards Schachter Law Corporation ("Class Counsel") would like to inform residents of Alberta that on July 2, 2020 a class action lawsuit was filed against Uber Technologies Inc., Uber Canada Inc., Uber B.V., Rasier Operations B.V., Uber Portier B.V., Uber Portier Canada Inc., Uber Rasier Canada Inc., and Uber Castor Canada Inc. (collectively referred to as "Uber"), alleging that it breached its statutory and contractual duties to Alberta drivers and delivery people who used the Uber App by failing to provide them with minimum wage, overtime pay, vacation pay, public holiday and premium pay, as well as making CPP and EI contributions on their behalf. The class action is seeking a decision from the Alberta Court of King's Bench (the "Court") confirming that Alberta drivers and delivery people who participate in the class action are employees and are entitled to be paid for minimum wage and overtime, among other unpaid wages and benefits.

Uber denies all of the plaintiff's allegations. Uber's response to the plaintiff's claims is that Alberta drivers and delivery people are not employees of Uber, but rather are customers of Uber. In the alternative, Uber also contends that Alberta drivers and delivery people are independent contractors.

The Court has not yet determined whether the plaintiff or Uber is correct. The Court has only determined that the class action can proceed (it has certified the action). If you used the Uber App to transport passengers and/or provide delivery services pursuant to a Service Agreement with Uber in Alberta before April 25, 2023, you may be a class member in this class action. Class Members must opt-out by October 25, 2024 if they do not want to be part of, or bound by, this class action lawsuit.

Please contact Class Counsel for more information about the lawsuit and the next steps: McKenzie Lake Lawyers LLP – www.mckenzielake.com/uber/

For further information: Sabrina Lombardi, McKenzie Lake Lawyers LLP, 140 Fullarton Street, Suite 1800, London, ON N6A 5P2, Tel: (800) 667-2645, E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE McKenzie Lake Lawyers LLP

