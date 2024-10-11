WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for Water, will announce the official launch of the Canada Water Agency. Following remarks, there will be a media availability.

Event: Hybrid media availability Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024 Time: 9:30 a.m. (CDT) Location: The Forks Market

1 Forks Market Road

Winnipeg, Manitoba

and via Zoom webinar

Media representatives are asked to register for this hybrid event by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada at the following address: [email protected]. The Zoom link will be provided upon request.

Note: If joining the announcement virtually, journalists are encouraged to identify themselves and their outlet when called upon. Media should also use headphones/headset and avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions to help ensure optimal sound quality.

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]