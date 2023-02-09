OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The grounds of Rideau Hall will come alive during this year's Winter Celebration. Young and old alike will have fun outside while taking part in more than 20 free activities, performances and more on the grounds of the official residence and workplace of the governor general.

All activities are free, but visitors are encouraged to pay it forward by bringing gently used articles of winter clothing for the Snowsuit Fund.

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Time: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EDT)

Location: Rideau Hall Grounds

