Media Advisory - Itinerary for Monday, June 10, 2019

OTTAWA, June 9, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Québec


8:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister will make an announcement and hold a media availability.



Gault Nature Reserve

422, chemin des Moulins



  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 8:15 a.m.
  • This event will take place outdoors.


Ottawa, Ontario


6:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend a dinner in honour of the Right Honourable John Turner's 90th birthday.

Closed to media.



7:40 a.m.

An interview with the Prime Minister will air on Radio-Canada's Gravel le matin.

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

 

