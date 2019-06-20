Media Advisory - Itinerary for Friday, June 21, 2019

Note: All times local

Gatineau, Quebec



8:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers will meet with National Indigenous Organizations.



Closed to media.


10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet meeting.



Closed to media.


Toronto, Ontario


7:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the Eid Dinner hosted by The Canadian-Muslim Vote, and will deliver remarks. Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality Maryam Monsef, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Bill Blair, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion Mary Ng and Minister of Science and Sport Kirsty Duncan will be in attendance.




Parkview Manor

55 Barber Greene Road



Notes for media:




  • Open coverage for remarks
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 6:45 p.m.

