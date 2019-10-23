Media Advisory - Intact Financial Corporation to announce 2019 third quarter results on November 5, 2019 and hold earnings conference call the following day

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) will release its 2019 third quarter earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

The company will hold its 2019 third quarter earnings conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Conference call participants will be Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer; Louis Marcotte, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Darren Godfrey, Senior Vice President, Personal Lines; Alain Lessard, Senior Vice President, Commercial Lines and Patrick Barbeau, Senior Vice President, Claims.

To listen to the call via live audio and to view the presentation slides and supplementary financial information, visit intactfc.com and click on "Investors".

The conference call is also available by dialing 647 427-7450 or 1 888-231-8191 (toll-free in North America). Please call 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available on November 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. ET until midnight on November 13. To listen to the replay, call 1 855-859-2056 (toll-free in North America), passcode 8090287. A transcript of the call will also be made available on intactfc.com.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $10 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has approximately 14,000 full- and part-time employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S. In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. In the U.S., OneBeacon Insurance Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary, provides specialty insurance products through independent agencies, brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies.



For further information: Media Inquiries: Stephanie Sorensen, Director, External Communications, 416 344-8027, stephanie.sorensen@intact.net; Investor Inquiries: Ken Anderson, Deputy Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Group Treasurer, 855 646-8228 ext. 87383, kenneth.anderson@intact.net

