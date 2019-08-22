Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Spanish

SPANISH, ON, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Jocelyne Bishop, Mayor of the Town of Spanish. Marc Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources will also participate in the event.

Date: Friday, August 23, 2019 Time: 3:30 p.m. (EDT) Location: Four Seasons Waterfront Complex

40 Garnier Road

Spanish, Ontario

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

