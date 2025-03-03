News provided byDepartment of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
Mar 03, 2025, 19:43 ET
SCARBOROUGH,ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. EST
|
Location:
|
David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute
|
125 Brockley Dr
|
Toronto, Ontario
|
M1P 0E1
Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada
SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Cia Prior, Media Relations, [email protected], (416) 433-3776
