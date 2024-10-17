Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Montréal
Oct 17, 2024, 15:35 ET
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Émilie Thuillier, Borough Mayor Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Anne-Marie Barnard, Executive Director, Battat Art Centre
|
Date:
|
Friday, October 17th 2024
|
Time:
|
9:30 a.m. EDT
|
Location:
|
CAB - Centre d'art Battat, 1st Floor
|
333, rue Port-Royal Ouest
|
Montréal (Québec) H3L 2C1
