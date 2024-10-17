Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Montréal

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Émilie Thuillier, Borough Mayor Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Anne-Marie Barnard, Executive Director, Battat Art Centre

Date: Friday, October 17th 2024



Time: 9:30 a.m. EDT



Location: CAB - Centre d'art Battat, 1st Floor

333, rue Port-Royal Ouest

Montréal (Québec) H3L 2C1

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Anne-Marie Barnard, Executive Director, Centre d'art Battat, 514-476-9427, [email protected]