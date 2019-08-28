Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Kitchener

KITCHENER, ON, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event for the Region of Waterloo with the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Waterloo, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Karen Redman, Chair of the Waterloo Region.

Also participating are Marwan Tabbara, Member of Parliament for Kitchener South–Hespeler; Raj Saini, Member of Parliament for Kitchener Centre; and Bryan May, Member of Parliament for Cambridge.

Date: Thursday August 29, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m. (EDT)



Location: Region of Waterloo

150 Frederick Street

Kitchener, Ontario

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Stacey Abbott, Acting Director of Communications, Region of Waterloo, 519-575-4837, SAbbott@regionofwaterloo.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

