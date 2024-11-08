Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Burlington
Nov 08, 2024, 11:49 ET
BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Karina Gould, Member of Parliament for Burlington, Adam Van Koeverden, Member of Parliament for Milton, Natalie Pierre, Member of Provincial Parliament for Burlington, Effie Triantafilopoulos, Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville North—Burlington, and Her Worship Marianne Meed Ward, Mayor of the City of Burlington.
Date:
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Time:
11:00 a.m. EST
Location:
Burlington Transit Operations Centre
3332 Harvester Road
Burlington, Ontario L7N 3M8
