Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Burlington

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Karina Gould, Member of Parliament for Burlington, Adam Van Koeverden, Member of Parliament for Milton, Natalie Pierre, Member of Provincial Parliament for Burlington, Effie Triantafilopoulos, Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville North—Burlington, and Her Worship Marianne Meed Ward, Mayor of the City of Burlington.

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time: 11:00 a.m. EST Location: Burlington Transit Operations Centre

3332 Harvester Road

Burlington, Ontario L7N 3M8

