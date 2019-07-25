Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Antigonish

ANTIGONISH, NS, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important event with Sean Fraser, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Randy Delorey, Minister of Health and Wellness; Owen McCarron, Warden for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish; and Her Worship, Christine Blair, Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Colchester.

Date: Friday, July 26, 2019



Time: 9:00 a.m. (ADT)



Location: Municipal Office

285 Beech Hill Road

Antigonish, Nova Scotia

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Lynette Mcleod, Communications & Media Relations Advisor, 902-229-0785, Lynette.Macleod@novascotia.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

