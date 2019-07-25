Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Antigonish Français

ANTIGONISH, NS, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important event with Sean Fraser, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Randy Delorey, Minister of Health and Wellness; Owen McCarron, Warden for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish; and Her Worship, Christine Blair, Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Colchester.

Friday, July 26, 2019



9:00 a.m. (ADT)


Municipal Office


285 Beech Hill Road


Antigonish, Nova Scotia 

