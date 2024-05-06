MEDIA ADVISORY - Information Commissioner's Update: Access to Immigration-Related Information

GATINEAU, QC, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Tomorrow, Caroline Maynard, Canada's Information Commissioner, will table a special report to Parliament entitled "Access at Issue: The Unsustainable Status Quo" on her second systemic investigation into the ongoing challenges surrounding access to immigration-related information.

The report revisits the Commissioner's earlier findings, confirming that the access to information system continues to be an inadequate substitute for purpose-built tools and mechanisms for obtaining immigration-related information. It aims to draw Parliament's attention to the pressing need for improvements in digital client service delivery in order to ease the pressure on an already overburdened access to information system.

The report will be available on the Office of the Information Commissioner's website once it is tabled in the House of Commons (expected at 10 a.m.).

The Commissioner will be available for media interviews following the tabling.

