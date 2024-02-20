VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will make an announcement regarding the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund.

Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Time: 10:00 am (local time) Location: Inn at Laurel Point, Stone Boardroom

680 Montreal Street, Victoria, BC, V8V 1Z8

Registration: Media wishing to attend the press conference on-site must register. Contact Fisheries and Oceans Canada Media Relations at [email protected] to confirm your attendance.

Stay Connected

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For further information: Contacts: Jérémy Collard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]