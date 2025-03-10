Media Advisory: Housing and Infrastructure Announcement in Winnipeg Français

News provided by

Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Mar 10, 2025, 14:25 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to a housing and infrastructure announcement with MP Dan Vandal, MP Ben Carr and Jason Whitford, CEO at End Homelessness Winnipeg, regarding the Government of Canada's continued commitment to eliminate chronic homelessness across Canada through Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan and Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy.

Date:       

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

 

Time:       

1:00 p.m. (CST)

 

Location:       

End Homelessness Winnipeg Office
200-1065 Portage Avenue
Winnipeg, MB, R3G 0R8

Follow us on XFacebookInstagram, and LinkedIn 
Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada 

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, [email protected], Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll-free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Oraye St. Franklyn, Manager, Communications and Community Relations, End Homelessness Winnipeg, 431-323-8896, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities