Media Advisory - Her Excellency to Take Part in Remembrance Day Events in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, will take part in the following Remembrance Day events, on Monday, November 11, 2019.

11 a.m.

National Remembrance Day Ceremony

Her Excellency will attend the National Remembrance Day Ceremony at the National War Memorial, in Ottawa.

National War Memorial, Ottawa

OPEN TO MEDIA

1 p.m.

Luncheon for the National Silver Cross Mother

Her Excellency will host a luncheon at Rideau Hall to pay tribute to the 2019 National Silver Cross Mother, Mrs. Reine Samson Dawe, who lost her son, Captain Matthew J. Dawe, on July 4, 2007. Captain Dawe, who was the Commander of 8 Platoon, C Company, 3 Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry Battalion, was killed in action in Afghanistan.

The National Memorial (Silver) Cross Mother is chosen annually from nominations submitted to The Royal Canadian Legion to represent the mothers of Canada at the National Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa on November 11. The Silver Cross Mother places a wreath at the base of the National War Memorial on behalf of all mothers whose children died while serving in the Canadian Armed Forces. For more information, visit The Royal Canadian Legion's website at www.legion.ca.

Rideau Hall, Ottawa

CLOSED TO MEDIA

