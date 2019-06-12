MEDIA ADVISORY - Health-care Union Leaders to Call on Ford Government to Stop Attacking Female Workers' Fundamental Human Rights

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The presidents of the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) and SEIU Healthcare will call on the Ford government to stop the attack on the fundamental human rights of those working in the female-dominated health-care profession in our nursing homes.

ONA President Vicki McKenna, RN and SEIU Healthcare President Sharleen Stewart will hold a media conference on Thursday, June 13 to discuss the Ford government's intent to appeal a Divisional Court ruling regarding the maintenance of pay equity for female-dominated professionals.

The union presidents say the government must stop wasting public funds fighting a series of legal decisions that clearly call for pay equity maintenance for health-care workers in this sector. They will be joined by front-line workers and legal counsel, who will discuss the issue and the impact on them.

ONA is the union representing more than 65,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as more than 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry.

SEIU Healthcare represents more than 60,000 healthcare and community service workers across Ontario. SEIU Healthcare has a strong track record of improving wages, benefits and working conditions for healthcare workers, supporting the training and development needs of its members, and strengthening standards in the management and delivery of patient and client care.

WHAT: Healthcare unions call on government to cease the attack on workers' human rights WHO: ONA President Vicki McKenna, SEIU Healthcare President Sharleen Stewart WHERE: Queen's Park Media Studio WHEN: 1 pm, Thursday, June 13, 2019

SOURCE SEIU Healthcare

