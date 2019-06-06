Media Advisory - Governor General to Take Part in D-Day Commemorations in Halifax

OTTAWA, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, will attend the D-Day commemorative ceremony at Willow Park Armoury (new location) in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on June 6, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

Halifax is a meaningful location that represents the end of the train journey across Canada and the departure point for many of our soldiers heading to war. This important commemorative event will pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Canadians on D-Day and throughout the war.

