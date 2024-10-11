OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, will receive the first poppy of the 2024 National Poppy Campaign during a ceremony at Rideau Hall.

As commander-in-chief, Her Excellency will receive a poppy from Mr. Berkley Lawrence, Dominion President of the Royal Canadian Legion. They will be joined by Mr. Larry Murray, Grand President of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Poppies will be available to the public beginning October 25, the first day of the National Poppy Campaign.

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Time: 11 a.m. EDT

Location: Rideau Hall

Notes for media:

To guarantee your access, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office via email at [email protected]

Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 10:30 a.m. EDT on the day of the ceremony.

Official photos will be made available upon request.

About the National Poppy Campaign

The poppy is worn during the Remembrance period to honour Canada's fallen. Every year, the Royal Canadian Legion conducts the Poppy Campaign, along with thousands of volunteers, to raise funds in support of veterans and their families. As part of the National Poppy Campaign, the Legion's Poppy Stories initiative allows Canadians to learn the life story of a fallen veteran by scanning a lapel poppy with their smartphone.

Related link:

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook , Instagram , X and YouTube .

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]; Nujma Bond, The Royal Canadian Legion, 343-540-7604, [email protected]