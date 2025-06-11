OTTAWA, ON, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will present the 2025 Governor General's Performing Arts Awards (GGPAA) to seven laureates during a ceremony at Rideau Hall, on Friday, June 13, 2025. She will then honour the laureates the following evening when she delivers remarks at the 2025 Governor General's Performing Arts Awards Show at the National Arts Centre (NAC), in Ottawa.

Here are the 2025 laureates of Canada's highest distinction in the performing arts:

Bob Ezrin , O.C. – Music and entertainment producer, music education advocate and serial activist (Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award – Popular Music)

– Music and entertainment producer, music education advocate and serial activist (Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award – Popular Music) Denis Gougeon – Composer (Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award – Classical Music)

– Composer (Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award – Classical Music) Graham Greene , C.M. – Actor (Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award – Screens and Voices)

– Actor (Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award – Screens and Voices) Patrick Huard – Comedian, film and television actor, host, screenwriter and producer (Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award – Screens and Voices)

– Comedian, film and television actor, host, screenwriter and producer (Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award – Screens and Voices) Sandra Laronde , O.Ont., M.S.C., O.M.C. – Multidisciplinary artist, artistic director, choreographer, producer and author (Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award – Dance)

– Multidisciplinary artist, artistic director, choreographer, producer and author (Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award – Dance) April Hubbard – Performance artist, arts administrator, and Mad Disability advocate ( Ramon John Hnatyshyn Award for Voluntarism in the Performing Arts)

– Performance artist, arts administrator, and Mad Disability advocate ( Award for Voluntarism in the Performing Arts) Jeremy Dutcher , M.S.M. – Composer, performer, language carrier, ethnomusicologist and activist (National Arts Centre Award Recipient)

GGPAA Ceremony

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Rideau Hall Ballroom, 1 Sussex Dr., Ottawa

GGPAA Show

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. (red carpet begins at 7 p.m.)

Location: NAC, 1 Elgin St., Ottawa

About the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards

Created in 1992, by the late Right Honourable Ramon John Hnatyshyn, then-Governor General, and his wife, Gerda, the awards are presented annually to Canadians whose extraordinary achievements have contributed significantly to the enrichment of Canada's cultural life.

Learn more about the Governor General's Performing Arts Awards.

Notes for Media:

To guarantee your access to the Rideau Hall ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at [email protected] .

. Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 5:45 p.m. on the day of the ceremony.

Photos of the ceremony taken by the Governor General's official photographer will be made available upon request.

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: To cover the award presentation at Rideau Hall: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]; For more information on the awards or to arrange interviews with the laureates: Lucy van Oldenbarneveld, [email protected]