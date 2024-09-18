QUÉBEC, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will present the King Charles III Coronation Medal to 59 individuals during a ceremony at the Citadelle of Québec on September 20, 2024.

The Governor General will personally nominate a total of 100 recipients as part of the wider Coronation Medal program, including these 59 individuals.

List of recipients

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: Residence of the Governor General at the Citadelle of Québec

About the King Charles III Coronation Medal

The Coronation Medal program was created to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. It recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to a particular province, territory, region or community in Canada, or attained an outstanding achievement abroad that brings credit to our country. The Governor General is one of many nominators across Canada. In total, the medal will be awarded to 30 000 deserving individuals.

Learn more about the King Charles III Coronation Medal

Notes for media:

To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at [email protected] .

Media are asked to arrive at the Residence of the Governor General at the Citadelle of Québec no later than 10:30 a.m. on the day of the ceremony.

on the day of the ceremony. Photos taken by the Governor General's official photographer can be made available upon request.

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook , Instagram , X and YouTube .

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]