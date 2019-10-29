Media Advisory - Governor General to Invest 40 Recipients into the Order of Merit of the Police Forces

OTTAWA, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will preside over an Order of Merit of the Police Forces investiture ceremony at Rideau Hall on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11 a.m.

During the ceremony, the Governor General, who is chancellor of the Order, will bestow the honour on 1 Commander, 3 Officers and 36 Members.

The Order of Merit of the Police Forces was created in 2000 to recognize conspicuous merit and exceptional service by members and employees of Canadian police forces whose contributions extend beyond protection of the community. Three levels of membership with post-nominal letters reflect long-term, outstanding service: Commander (C.O.M.), Officer (O.O.M.) and Member (M.O.M.).

A schedule of the ceremony, the list of recipients and a backgrounder on the Order of Merit of the Police Forces are attached.

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to confirm their attendance

no later than 10:45 a.m.

CEREMONY SCHEDULE

Members of the media are asked to observe the following schedule:

10:30 a.m.: Arrival of media at Rideau Hall 11 a.m.: Ceremony begins

The Governor General speaks

The Governor General presents the insignia

(Commander first, followed by Officers and Members)

The RCMP Commissioner speaks 11:45 a.m.: Interviews with recipients

RECIPIENTS

Please note that the information in this media advisory reflects the rank and posting of the members at the time of their appointment to the Order of Merit of the Police Forces.



COMMANDER

Chief Jennifer Evans, C.O.M. This is a promotion within the Order. Peel Regional Police, Brampton, Ontario

OFFICERS

Chief Richard M. Bourassa, O.O.M. This is a promotion within the Order. Moose Jaw Police Service, Saskatchewan



Deputy Chief Michael T. Callaghan, O.O.M. Belleville Police Service, Ontario Chief Murray Cecil Rodd, O.O.M., C.D. This is a promotion within the Order. Peterborough Police Service, Ontario

MEMBERS

Sergeant Chris Amell, M.O.M. Ontario Provincial Police, Red Lake, Ontario Chief Joseph Aloysius Boland, M.O.M. Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador Deputy Chief Kevin Arthur Chalk, M.O.M. Waterloo Regional Police Service, Cambridge, Ontario Inspector Gordon Frederick Cobey, M.O.M. Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Milton, Ontario Staff Sergeant Duncan Edward Dixon, M.O.M. Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Kelowna, British Columbia Inspector Benoit Dubé, M.O.M. Sûreté du Québec, Quebec Superintendent Stephen Eely, M.O.M. Vancouver Police Department, British Columbia Chief Superintendent John Mark Fisher, M.O.M. Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Winnipeg, Manitoba Superintendent Marcelle M. Flamand, M.O.M. Vancouver Police Department, British Columbia Deputy Chief Lee Foreman, M.O.M. Camrose Police Service, Alberta Superintendent James Ian Hardy, M.O.M. Calgary Police Service, Alberta Chief Superintendent Bruce Ian Kirkpatrick, M.O.M. Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ottawa, Ontario Inspector Eddie Kramer, M.O.M. Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Bogota, Colombia Chief Superintendent Fernand S. Labelle, M.O.M. Ontario Provincial Police, North Bay Chief Paul A. Ladouceur, M.O.M. Estevan Police Service, Saskatchewan Inspector Richard Lévesque, M.O.M. Service de police de Trois-Rivières, Quebec Deputy Chief Jeffrey Douglas Littlewood, M.O.M. Chatham-Kent Police Service, Ontario Superintendent Wade Daniel Lymburner, M.O.M. Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Surrey, British Columbia Chief Bryan Russell MacCulloch, M.O.M. Niagara Regional Police Service, Ontario Chief David M. MacNeil, M.O.M. Truro Police Service, Nova Scotia Ms. Cheryl McNeil, M.O.M. Toronto Police Service, Ontario Inspector Sheri Lynn Meeks, M.O.M. Belleville Police Service, Ontario Inspector D. Mark Mitchell, M.O.M. Kawartha Lakes Police Service, Ontario Police Director William Moffat, M.O.M. Naskapi Police Force, Kawawachikamach, Quebec Chief Kent D. Moore, M.O.M. Shelburne Police Service, Ontario Superintendent Christopher R. C. Newton, M.O.M. London Police Service, Ontario Director Robert Pigeon, M.O.M. Service de police de la Ville de Québec, Quebec Superintendent Lorne Edward Pike, M.O.M. Delta Police Department, British Columbia Superintendent Tammy Ann Pozzobon, M.O.M. Calgary Police Service, Alberta Constable Cynthia L. Provost, M.O.M. Calgary Police Service, Alberta Superintendent Terrence M. Rocchio, M.O.M. Edmonton Police Service, Alberta Sergeant Peter Murray Sadler, M.O.M. Vancouver Police Department, British Columbia Inspector Daniel Robert Smith, M.O.M. Peterborough Police Service, Ontario Superintendent Chad M. Tawfik, M.O.M. Edmonton Police Service, Alberta Deputy Chief Constable Colin Watson, M.O.M. Victoria Police Department, British Columbia Chief Peacekeeper Dwayne Zacharie, M.O.M. Kahnawake Peacekeepers, Quebec

ORDER OF MERIT OF THE POLICE FORCES FACT SHEET

The Order of Merit of the Police Forces honours the leadership and exceptional service or distinctive merit displayed by the men and women of the Canadian police services and recognizes their commitment to this country.The primary focus is on exceptional merit, contributions to policing and community development.

The commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Principal Commander of the Order, submits recommendations for appointment to the governor general on behalf of an advisory committee. Nominations for appointment to the Order may be made by submitting the name of a member or employee of a police force to the commanding officer of that police force.

Levels and post-nominals

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is the Sovereign of the Order; the governor general is the chancellor and one of the Commanders of the Order. The Principal Commander is the commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Commander – Post-nominals: C.O.M.

Recognizes outstanding meritorious service and demonstrated leadership in duties of great responsibility over an extended period, usually at the national or international level.

Officer – Post-nominals: O.O.M.

Recognizes outstanding meritorious service in duties of responsibility over an extended period, usually at the regional or provincial level.

Member – Post-nominals: M.O.M.

Recognizes exceptional service or performance of duty over an extended period, usually at the local or regional/provincial level.

Insignia Description

The badge of the Order is the same as that of the Order of Military Merit: a blue-enamelled, straight-end cross (four arms, narrow at the centre, wider at the ends) with an annulus in red, surmounted by St. Edward's Crown. The ribbon is different and consists of three equal bands of blue, gold and blue. The annulus bears the inscription MERIT.MÉRITE.CANADA.

For more information about the Order of Merit of the Police Forces, visit the Honours section of our website at www.gg.ca/honours or visit the website of

the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police at www.cacp.ca/order-of-merit.html.

