Media Advisory - Governor General to Invest 40 Recipients into the Order of Merit of the Police Forces

Governor General of Canada

Oct 29, 2019, 10:07 ET

OTTAWA, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will preside over an Order of Merit of the Police Forces investiture ceremony at Rideau Hall on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11 a.m.

During the ceremony, the Governor General, who is chancellor of the Order, will bestow the honour on 1 Commander, 3 Officers and 36 Members.

The Order of Merit of the Police Forces was created in 2000 to recognize conspicuous merit and exceptional service by members and employees of Canadian police forces whose contributions extend beyond protection of the community. Three levels of membership with post-nominal letters reflect long-term, outstanding service: Commander (C.O.M.), Officer (O.O.M.) and Member (M.O.M.).

A schedule of the ceremony, the list of recipients and a backgrounder on the Order of Merit of the Police Forces are attached.

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to confirm their attendance with the
Rideau Hall Press Office and must arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 10:45 a.m.

CEREMONY SCHEDULE

Members of the media are asked to observe the following schedule:


10:30 a.m.:

Arrival of media at Rideau Hall

11 a.m.:

Ceremony begins

The Governor General speaks
The Governor General presents the insignia

(Commander first, followed by Officers and Members)

The RCMP Commissioner speaks

11:45 a.m.:

Interviews with recipients

RECIPIENTS

Please note that the information in this media advisory reflects the rank and posting of the members at the time of their appointment to the Order of Merit of the Police Forces.

COMMANDER

Chief Jennifer Evans, C.O.M.

This is a promotion within the Order.

Peel Regional Police, Brampton, Ontario

OFFICERS

Chief Richard M. Bourassa, O.O.M.

This is a promotion within the Order.

Moose Jaw Police Service, Saskatchewan

Deputy Chief Michael T. Callaghan, O.O.M.

Belleville Police Service, Ontario

Chief Murray Cecil Rodd, O.O.M., C.D.

This is a promotion within the Order.

Peterborough Police Service, Ontario

MEMBERS

Sergeant Chris Amell, M.O.M.

Ontario Provincial Police, Red Lake, Ontario

Chief Joseph Aloysius Boland, M.O.M.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

Deputy Chief Kevin Arthur Chalk, M.O.M.

Waterloo Regional Police Service, Cambridge, Ontario

Inspector Gordon Frederick Cobey, M.O.M.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Milton, Ontario

Staff Sergeant Duncan Edward Dixon, M.O.M.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Kelowna, British Columbia

Inspector Benoit Dubé, M.O.M.

Sûreté du Québec, Quebec

Superintendent Stephen Eely, M.O.M.

Vancouver Police Department, British Columbia

Chief Superintendent John Mark Fisher, M.O.M.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Winnipeg, Manitoba

Superintendent Marcelle M. Flamand, M.O.M.

Vancouver Police Department, British Columbia

Deputy Chief Lee Foreman, M.O.M.

Camrose Police Service, Alberta

Superintendent James Ian Hardy, M.O.M.

Calgary Police Service, Alberta

Chief Superintendent Bruce Ian Kirkpatrick, M.O.M.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ottawa, Ontario

Inspector Eddie Kramer, M.O.M.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Bogota, Colombia

Chief Superintendent Fernand S. Labelle, M.O.M.

Ontario Provincial Police, North Bay

Chief Paul A. Ladouceur, M.O.M.

Estevan Police Service, Saskatchewan

Inspector Richard Lévesque, M.O.M.

Service de police de Trois-Rivières, Quebec

Deputy Chief Jeffrey Douglas Littlewood, M.O.M.

Chatham-Kent Police Service, Ontario

Superintendent Wade Daniel Lymburner, M.O.M.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Surrey, British Columbia

Chief Bryan Russell MacCulloch, M.O.M.

Niagara Regional Police Service, Ontario

Chief David M. MacNeil, M.O.M.

Truro Police Service, Nova Scotia

Ms. Cheryl McNeil, M.O.M.

Toronto Police Service, Ontario

Inspector Sheri Lynn Meeks, M.O.M.

Belleville Police Service, Ontario

Inspector D. Mark Mitchell, M.O.M.

Kawartha Lakes Police Service, Ontario

Police Director William Moffat, M.O.M.

Naskapi Police Force, Kawawachikamach, Quebec

Chief Kent D. Moore, M.O.M.

Shelburne Police Service, Ontario

Superintendent Christopher R. C. Newton, M.O.M.

London Police Service, Ontario

Director Robert Pigeon, M.O.M.

Service de police de la Ville de Québec, Quebec

Superintendent Lorne Edward Pike, M.O.M.

Delta Police Department, British Columbia

Superintendent Tammy Ann Pozzobon, M.O.M.

Calgary Police Service, Alberta

Constable Cynthia L. Provost, M.O.M.

Calgary Police Service, Alberta

Superintendent Terrence M. Rocchio, M.O.M.

Edmonton Police Service, Alberta

Sergeant Peter Murray Sadler, M.O.M.

Vancouver Police Department, British Columbia

Inspector Daniel Robert Smith, M.O.M.

Peterborough Police Service, Ontario

Superintendent Chad M. Tawfik, M.O.M.

Edmonton Police Service, Alberta

Deputy Chief Constable Colin Watson, M.O.M.

Victoria Police Department, British Columbia

Chief Peacekeeper Dwayne Zacharie, M.O.M.

Kahnawake Peacekeepers, Quebec

ORDER OF MERIT OF THE POLICE FORCES FACT SHEET

The Order of Merit of the Police Forces honours the leadership and exceptional service or distinctive merit displayed by the men and women of the Canadian police services and recognizes their commitment to this country.The primary focus is on exceptional merit, contributions to policing and community development.

The commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the Principal Commander of the Order, submits recommendations for appointment to the governor general on behalf of an advisory committee. Nominations for appointment to the Order may be made by submitting the name of a member or employee of a police force to the commanding officer of that police force.

Levels and post-nominals

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is the Sovereign of the Order; the governor general is the chancellor and one of the Commanders of the Order. The Principal Commander is the commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Commander – Post-nominals: C.O.M.
Recognizes outstanding meritorious service and demonstrated leadership in duties of great responsibility over an extended period, usually at the national or international level.

Officer – Post-nominals: O.O.M.
Recognizes outstanding meritorious service in duties of responsibility over an extended period, usually at the regional or provincial level.

Member – Post-nominals: M.O.M.
Recognizes exceptional service or performance of duty over an extended period, usually at the local or regional/provincial level.

Insignia Description

The badge of the Order is the same as that of the Order of Military Merit: a blue-enamelled, straight-end cross (four arms, narrow at the centre, wider at the ends) with an annulus in red, surmounted by St. Edward's Crown. The ribbon is different and consists of three equal bands of blue, gold and blue. The annulus bears the inscription MERIT.MÉRITE.CANADA.

For more information about the Order of Merit of the Police Forces, visit the Honours section of our website at www.gg.ca/honours or visit the website of
the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police at www.cacp.ca/order-of-merit.html.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: on the Order and the ceremony: Charles Anido, Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-548-1784 (cell), charles.anido@gg.ca; For information on the recipients: Please contact the recipients' respective police forces directly.

