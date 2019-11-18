Media Advisory - Governor General to Invest 39 Recipients into the Order of Canada During a Ceremony at Rideau Hall

OTTAWA, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will invest 3 Companions, 5 Officers and 31 Members into the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony will be streamed online at www.gg.ca/live .

About the Order of Canada

The Order of Canada is one of our country's highest civilian honours. Its Companions, Officers and Members take to heart the motto of the Order: DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM (They desire a better country).

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. Close to 7 500 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order. Those who bear the Order's iconic snowflake insignia have changed our nation's measure of success and, through the sum of their accomplishments, have helped us build a better Canada.



Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada. For more information about the Order of Canada or to nominate someone, visit www.gg.ca/en/honours.

A schedule for the investiture ceremony, the list of recipients with citations and a backgrounder on the Order of Canada are attached.

Media interested in covering the ceremony are asked to confirm their attendance with the

Rideau Hall Press Office and to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than

10:00 a.m. on the day of the ceremony.

CEREMONY SCHEDULE

Members of the media are asked to observe the following schedule:

10:00 a.m.: Media arrive at Rideau Hall 10:30 a.m.: Ceremony begins

The Governor General speaks

The Governor General presents the insignia of the Order of Canada 11:30 a.m.: Interviews with recipients

RECIPIENTS' CITATIONS

COMPANIONS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Robert Phelan Langlands, C.C.

Montréal, Quebec and Princeton, New Jersey, United States of America

Robert Langlands has revolutionized mathematics. As the visionary mind behind the Langlands Program and professor at the renowned Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, he proposed connections between number theory and geometry, two separate mathematical fields, in ways that were previously unknown. The program's impact on the field has been so profound it has been referred to as a quest for a unified theory of mathematics. Mathematicians around the world have been deriving inspiration from his conjectures since he first introduced the program in the 1960s.

Alanis Obomsawin, C.C., G.O.Q.

Montréal, Quebec

Alanis Obomsawin resonates hope and empowerment. Over the course of five decades with the National Film Board of Canada, the documentary filmmaker and gifted narrator has released more than 50 documentary films that have changed the national conversation on Indigenous issues. Through a courageous and compassionate lens, she raises awareness of the rights and treatment of Indigenous people, and celebrates their resilience and optimism. Her tireless commitment to protecting the country's heritage and history has earned her international acclaim, including numerous film awards and distinctions named in her honour.

This is a promotion within the Order.

Donald McNichol Sutherland, C.C.

Saint John, New Brunswick

The engraving on Donald Sutherland's honorary Academy Award reads: "For a lifetime of indelible characters, rendered with unwavering truthfulness." From Norman Bethune and Fellini's Casanova, to the CBC's Pirate's Passage, he has been a Canadian presence worldwide for six decades, whose talent and magnetic charisma have made him a shining ambassador and promoter of Canada. When U.S. border patrol agents look at his Canadian passport and ask him why he's never become an American citizen, his smiling reply has always been: "You don't have the same sense of humour."

This is a promotion within the Order.

OFFICERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

François Crépeau, O.C.

Montréal, Quebec

François Crépeau is an intellectual activist whose academic approach is recognized worldwide. A professor of international law and founder of two university centres for international studies and research, he is currently head of the Centre for Human Rights and Legal Pluralism at McGill University. His work, including as the UN special rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, has transformed the way Canada manages international crises, particularly with respect to migrants, refugees and victims of human rights violations during armed conflict.

Ann-Marie MacDonald, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario

Deftly balancing artistic excellence with personal candour, Ann-Marie MacDonald's work is both a celebration and an honest depiction of the human spirit. An acclaimed author, actor and playwright, she has made substantial contributions to Canadian theatre, television, film and the literary arts. She is an equally engaged participant in the civic life of her country as a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ and women's rights— perspectives she often incorporates into her writing. A generous mentor, she helps coach and edify the next generation of Canadian theatre artists.

William Shatner, O.C.

Montréal, Quebec and Los Angeles, California, United States of America

William Shatner is a cultural icon who has boldly gone where few have gone before. His renowned career in theatre, television and film extends over 60 years and his memorable performances as Captain James T. Kirk in the classic television series "Star Trek" has entertained and inspired generations of viewers. A proud Canadian, he supports various charities related to health care, the environment and the well-being of children. Through his larger-than-life persona and his artistic achievements, he has left an indelible mark on popular culture.

Peter Suedfeld, O.C.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Peter Suedfeld's groundbreaking research expands our notions of resilience and transcends academic fields. Professor emeritus at the University of British Columbia and a prolific writer, he is internationally acclaimed for documenting previously ignored positive psychological and physical effects of extreme and challenging environments. His work has taken a critical look at the impacts on humans experiencing polar isolation, space exploration, sensory deprivation, decision making during international crises, and such traumatic experiences as genocide. He is highly regarded both as a mentor and active member of his community.

Ian E. Wilson, O.C.

Ottawa, Ontario

Ian Wilson has made invaluable contributions to the preservation of our history and our documentary heritage. He skilfully led the amalgamation of Library and Archives Canada and further developed its unique collections and services. Through public advocacy and educational outreach, he encourages Canadians to explore the original documents of their history. He is noted for establishing early partnerships to enable the large-scale digitization of fragile records and popular online resources. A respected leader among archivists here and abroad, he is frequently acknowledged for his works on history, archives and information management.

This is a promotion within the Order.

MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Shelley Ann Marie Brown, C.M.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Shelley Brown has distinguished herself as a trailblazer for women in accounting. A senior partner and board member at Deloitte Canada, she has inspired other women in the field through her transformative leadership. She is also recognized as a community leader and is respected for her exemplary dedication and lifelong commitment to both the accounting profession and the non-profit sector, serving on such boards as CPA Canada, the University of Saskatchewan, Covenant House Vancouver and the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation.

Raymond J. Cole, C.M.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Ray Cole's pioneering and sustained research provided the foundation for the field of environmentally responsible architecture. He is renowned for contributing to the development of green building assessment and regenerative building design tools in Canada. Over the course of his 40-year academic career at the University of British Columbia, this passionate and intellectually challenging professor inspired generations of environmentally aware and globally active architects. His legacy has resulted in Canada's international recognition as a leader in green building design.

Patrick Ralph Crawford, C.M.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Esteemed leader and mentor Ralph Crawford has devoted his life to improving the profession of dentistry. Renowned for his excellence in dental care for seniors, he has had a distinguished career as president of both the Manitoba and Canadian dental associations, as well as at the helm of the national association's journal. An ardent historian and collector for nearly six decades, he—along with his wife—has generously donated historical artifacts and dental memorabilia to museums and public exhibits in Ontario and Manitoba, enriching our knowledge of the field in Canada.

Joanne Cuthbertson, C.M. and Charles Fischer, C.M.

Calgary, Alberta

Individually, Joanne Cuthbertson and Charles Fischer are greatly admired in their respective fields; together, they are considered a force to be reckoned with. This devoted couple has, with unwavering commitment, spearheaded and taken action on a broad range of initiatives related to public education, children's health, the arts and responsible business practice in Calgary and beyond. As prime funders of the Cuthbertson-Fischer Chair in Pediatric Mental Health and the Chancellor Cuthbertson Centre for Student Success, they are lauded for their transformational donations and positive, energetic spirits.

Thomas Ralston Denton, C.M., O.M., C.D.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Tom Denton is a champion for Canada's refugee and immigrant communities. For decades, he has helped hundreds of families build new lives in Canada through public and private sponsorship programs, most recently as executive director of administration at Hospitality House Refugee Ministry. A sought-after advisor, he chaired the Manitoba Immigration Council, and was one of the creators of the Winnipeg Refugee Sponsorship Assurance Program. A resolute voice for vulnerable communities, he advocates tirelessly for refugee rights and for the reduction of obstacles impeding our country's immigration process.

Claire Deschênes, C.M.

Québec, Quebec

Claire Deschênes is an inexhaustible source of inspiration for women in science and engineering and for mechanical engineers. The first woman to teach engineering at Université Laval, she is renowned worldwide for her research on hydraulic turbines. Having founded a specialized laboratory in this field and a consortium bringing together academics and industry partners, she plays a leading role in enhancing the expertise of the scientific community. She also founded three international organizations that promote women in science and engineering.

Lyse Doucet, C.M., O.B.E.

Bathurst, New Brunswick and London, United Kingdom

Lyse Doucet has ensured her audiences have a better understanding of the world, its people and their hardships through her empathetic coverage of historic events over the past 30 years. In her roles as the BBC's chief international correspondent and as senior presenter for BBC World News television and World Service radio, she has helped shape the way we view certain social, political and often conflictual events and regions. Reporting with integrity and gravitas, she has inspired a new generation of Canadian reporters through her articulate journalistic achievements.

Edna Agnes Ekhivalak Elias, C.M., O.Nu.

Qurluqtuq, Nunavut

Edna Elias is dedicated to preserving Inuit language and culture. A respected politician, educator and linguist, she served as commissioner of Nunavut and was the director of the Language Bureau for the Government of the Northwest Territories, where she helped to implement standardized writing systems in Inuktitut. She founded the Edmonton Inuit Cultural Society and is a director and founding board member of the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Project. She recently co-produced a compelling documentary film about her family's history in Qurluqtuq and Sweden.



Jean André Élie, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

For more than five decades, accomplished businessman and lawyer Jean André Élie has been a great pillar of support for the arts. As a devoted board and committee member of the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, he has spearheaded more than 20 transformative projects and fundraising initiatives through which he has immensely contributed to the city's cultural landscape. Beyond the arts, he has freely lent his abilities and expertise to helping charities such as the Quebec Cancer Foundation and the Défi sportif des athlètes handicapés.

Ann McCain Evans, C.M.

Florenceville-Bristol, New Brunswick

Ann McCain Evans' philanthropy and driven volunteerism has been felt for years. She has supported many innovative projects dedicated to arts and culture, health, education and the environment, at the regional, provincial and national levels. Her enduring commitment has benefited many boards, including those of the Beaverbrook Art Gallery, the Nature Trust of New Brunswick and Ovarian Cancer Canada. Through her leadership roles with the McCain Foundation and the Harrison McCain Foundation, she has ensured literacy and education initiatives have a lasting impact across Atlantic Canada, particularly in New Brunswick.

David Glenn Fountain, C.M.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Driven by compassion, David Fountain is known for his commitment to his province and beyond. He has shared his expertise with the boards of many education- and health-centred organizations, and has chaired successful capital campaigns, notably in support of the IWK Health Centre. His generous donations and dedicated service have benefited the National Ballet of Canada, as well as various institutions throughout his home province, including Acadia University, the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, Symphony Nova Scotia and the Neptune Theatre.

The Honourable John Ferguson Godfrey, P.C., C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

John Godfrey has made broad and lasting contributions to public life. Federally, he served with distinction as minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and authored the Federal Sustainable Development Act, which secured a federal strategy on the sustainability of Canada's future. He founded the celebrated School of Journalism at the University of King's College in Halifax, and advanced the causes of citizenship, internationalism and neuroeducation as headmaster of the Toronto French School. He has also lent his expertise to cultural and social justice organizations.

Serge Gouin, C.M.

Outremont, Quebec

An experienced administrator, Serge Gouin has devoted his career to the development of television broadcasting, cable television and telecommunications. Notably, he helped Quebecor Media and Group Vidéotron grow to become some of Quebec's largest companies. He has been instrumental in the evolution of the communications industry, and has promoted Quebec innovation and Francophone culture in Canada and abroad. He is also known for his philanthropic involvement with charities focused on youth, the arts, health and entrepreneurship.



Barbara Jackman, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

Barbara Jackman is a stalwart champion of immigration and refugee rights. A widely published lawyer and special advocate in national security and human rights, she has brought several precedent-setting Charter cases before the Supreme Court of Canada. Her commitment to serving the marginalized and disadvantaged in society is demonstrated through her involvement with professional and human rights organizations, including the Canadian Bar Association and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association. She is a beloved role model and mentor to many in Canadian refugee law.

Christina Jennings, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

Christina Jennings has been at the forefront of the television and film industries for years. Founder and CEO of Canada's only woman-led entertainment company, Shaftesbury, she has spearheaded thousands of hours of broadcasting, including primetime television, children's programs, feature films and web series. She is best known for bringing history to life to a loyal audience with her acclaimed period drama "Murdoch Mysteries." A mentor to many, she nurtures emerging talent, both in front of and behind the camera, and through her governance, notably as chair of the Canadian Film Centre.

Andy Jones, C.M.

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

Andy Jones showcases Newfoundland on the world stage. Over the last four decades, the two-time Gemini Award and ACTRA Lifetime Achievement Award recipient has shared his multi-faceted talents on Canadian television and film, and has toured his acclaimed one-man shows from coast to coast. One of Canada's cherished storytellers, he has received prestigious accolades for his children's books adapted from traditional folktales. With his trademark humour and warmth, he continues to preserve the culture of his beloved province.

Bengt Jörgen, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

Dancer and choreographer Bengt Jörgen has brought ballet to audiences across the country. As the founder and artistic director of Ballet Jörgen Canada, he has presented an original repertoire of classical and contemporary pieces in small and rural communities. He has introduced challenging and accessible ballet performances to individuals who might not otherwise have the opportunity to enjoy them, and has helped nurture an interest in the art form among children. A dedicated teacher, he has mentored young dancers and emerging choreographers, notably working closely with George Brown College for over two decades.

Robert Korneluk, C.M.

Ottawa, Ontario

Robert Korneluk is an eminent molecular geneticist and biomedical research scientist. A professor at the University of Ottawa and director of the Apoptosis Research Centre at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO), he established CHEO's DNA diagnostic clinical service laboratory, the first of its kind in the region. His groundbreaking contributions to immunotherapy research and to the foundation of one of the first bio-technology companies to modulate cell death have led to significant innovations in the treatment of cancer and other diseases.



Gilbert Laporte, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

Specializing in operational research, Gilbert Laporte has contributed significantly to the advancement of decision sciences. Professor at the École des hautes études commerciales Montréal, he developed optimization methods to solve a wide variety of complex problems, including efficiency, risk management and loss reduction. His work has influenced the day-to-day operations of several companies, government agencies and public bodies, both in Canada and abroad, primarily in the fields of logistics and transportation.

Walter J. Learning, C.M., O.N.B

Fredericton, New Brunswick

Newfoundlander Walter Learning has cultivated excellence in theatre across Canada. As founder of Theatre New Brunswick, he established a professional and accessible theatre company that toured all corners of the province. Embodying steady leadership, he has served as a respected artistic director, notably of the Vancouver Playhouse and the Charlottetown Festival. His body of work as a director, actor and writer has been seen from coast to coast, and his ongoing involvement in the field has nurtured the blossoming talent of many young thespians.

James Lockyer, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

James Lockyer is a champion of the wrongly convicted. A lawyer and social justice activist, he co-founded Innocence Canada. As its lead counsel, he has participated in several public inquiries, notably the Morin Inquiry and the Inquiry into Pediatric Forensic Pathology in Ontario, and has been instrumental in several exonerations. When not preventing miscarriages of justice in Canada's legal system, he devotes his time to supporting adults with developmental disabilities and is a sought-after speaker on issues of justice and equality.

The Honourable Joseph Robert Nuss, C.M., Q.C.

Montréal, Quebec

For decades, Joseph Nuss has endeavoured to build a more inclusive and just society, and has been a steadfast advocate for protecting human rights. As a judge of the Court of Appeal of Quebec, he significantly contributed to Canadian jurisprudence and was actively involved in the Court's innovative mediation program. A renowned lawyer, he served as counsel on several federal commissions of inquiry. The first chair of the French department of the Canadian Jewish Congress, he promoted the strengthening of ties between the various communities of Montréal.

Hanna Maria Pappius, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

Hanna Pappius is a distinguished neurochemist, animal welfare advocate and community leader. Professor emerita at McGill University, she has conducted unparalleled research on cerebral edema and the effects of brain injury on neurotransmitter and receptor mechanisms. She has championed the ethical treatment of animals in scientific research as a long-time chair of the Animal Care Committee at the Montreal Neurological Institute. She is a prominent figure in the Canadian Polish Community, having served as a board member of the Polish Institute of Arts and Sciences in Canada and as the former director of its McGill-affiliated Polish library.

Kathleen Reichs, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec and Charlotte, North Carolina, United States of America

A forensic anthropologist and author, Kathy Reichs uses a vast compendium of knowledge to create stories that are suspenseful, engaging and technically detailed. She is internationally acclaimed for her mystery series, Bones, and its TV adaptation. Like the series' protagonist, she is often called upon by police departments and government agencies for her insight into criminal investigations in Canada. Her creative work has been widely embraced by Canadians who appreciate not only her storylines, but also her portrayal of the city of Montréal and the province of Quebec.

This is an honorary appointment.

Henri-Paul Rousseau, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

Public policy expert Henri-Paul Rousseau played a leading role in the economic and financial sectors, notably serving as economic advisor to the federal and Quebec governments. A skilled administrator, he has held senior management positions with major financial institutions. He returned to academia with a particular interest in the economic impact of new technologies. He also sits on the boards of several Quebec foundations in the health care, educational and cultural fields, and is involved in their fundraising efforts.

Brenda Harris Singer, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

Brenda Singer is a passionate champion of the benefits gained from community-based mental health services. As the founder of Toronto's Progress Place, she introduced the Clubhouse Approach of psychosocial rehabilitation to Canada. Since it first welcomed members in 1982, Progress Place has embedded itself in the social fabric of the city, offering a holistic range of services that empower members to engage in their own recovery plans and root themselves in the community. Under her influence and guidance, 30 such clubhouses were established across the country.

Arthur Slutsky, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

Arthur Slutsky has shaped the practice of critical care medicine around the world. A leading pulmonary physician and professor at the University of Toronto, he has significantly improved clinical outcomes for patients through his research on mechanisms of ventilator-induced lung injury. During his tenure as vice-president of research at St. Michael's Hospital, he shaped the institution into a world-class research facility by recruiting internationally renowned scientists and ensuring continued funding, thereby solidifying the hospital's global reputation.

Dorothy E. Smith, C.M.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario

Dorothy Smith's visionary research lent a novel feminist perspective to the field of sociology. She is internationally acclaimed for having developed institutional ethnography—a sociology committed to remaining with actual people as the subjects rather than the objects of research, and to grounding research in their actions in relation to others and how they are caught up in governing relations extending beyond their knowledge and control. In addition, she helped establish the Women's Research Centre in Vancouver and the Centre for Women's Studies in Education at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education.



The Honourable Allan H. Wachowich, C.M., A.O.E., Q.C.

Edmonton, Alberta

Allan Wachowich has dedicated both his professional and personal life in service to his community. Admitted to the bar in the late 1950s, he went on to distinguish himself as chief justice of the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta from 2000 until his retirement. Affectionately known in the community as the Polish Prince, he is equally renowned for his engagement and volunteerism in the city of Edmonton. He is particularly dedicated to law and education initiatives, athletics, and causes supporting his faith and heritage.

John Wade, C.M.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

John Wade has made significant contributions to medical education and practice in Canada. Professor and dean emeritus at the University of Manitoba, he has held varied and distinguished leadership roles in medicine, academia and government throughout a career spanning more than 50 years. An anesthesiologist by training and practice, he has advocated for increased focus on patient safety and quality improvement in health care in both the academic and professional realms. Notably, he was the founding chair of the Canadian Patient Safety Institute.



ORDER OF CANADA BACKGROUNDER

Established in 1967 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Order of Canada is the cornerstone of the Canadian Honours System, and recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. The Order recognizes people in all sectors of Canadian society. Their contributions are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and made a difference to this country.

Motto and Levels

The Order of Canada's motto is DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM (They desire a better country). Her Majesty The Queen is the Sovereign of the Order, and the governor general is the chancellor and Principal Companion of the Order.

Companion – Post-nominal: C.C.

recognizes national pre-eminence or international service or achievement;

Officer – Post-nominal: O.C.

recognizes national service or achievement; and

Member – Post-nominal: C.M.

recognizes outstanding contributions at the local or regional level or in a special field of activity.

Insignia Description

The insignia of the Order is a stylized snowflake of six points, with a red annulus at its centre which bears a stylized maple leaf circumscribed with the motto of the Order, DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM (They desire a better country), surmounted by the Royal Crown. It is struck in fine silver and is composed of three individual pieces: the snowflake, annulus and maple leaf. The colour is added by hand through a unique application of opaque and translucent enamel.

The design of the insignia of the Order of Canada dates from 1967, and is credited to Bruce Beatty, C.M., S.O.M., C.D. The technical drawings used by the Royal Canadian Mint in this new generation of the insignia were developed by the Canadian Heraldic Authority at the Chancellery of Honours, part of the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General. The insignia is manufactured by the Mint at its Ottawa facility.

Eligibility

All Canadians are eligible for the Order of Canada, with the exception of federal and provincial politicians and judges while in office. The Order's constitution permits non-Canadians to be considered for honorary appointments. Members of the Royal Family, governors general and their spouses are appointed in the extraordinary category. There are no posthumous appointments.

Officers and Members may be elevated within the Order in recognition of further achievement, based on continued exceptional or extraordinary service to Canada. Usually, promotions are considered five years after the first appointment.

Nominations

Any person or group is welcome to nominate a deserving individual as a candidate for appointment to the Order of Canada. Appointments are made on the recommendations of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada, an independent council chaired by the chief justice of Canada. Members of the Advisory Council on the Order of Canada reflect the diversity and excellence in Canadian society. Certain members are appointed by virtue of their office; others are appointed for a fixed term to achieve a balanced representation of the various regions of the country.

