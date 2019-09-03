Media Advisory - Governor General to Invest 37 Recipients into the Order of Canada During a Ceremony at Rideau Hall

OTTAWA, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will invest 1 Companion, 5 Officers and 31 Members into the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be streamed online at www.gg.ca/live .

About the Order of Canada

The Order of Canada is one of our country's highest civilian honours. Its Companions, Officers and Members take to heart the motto of the Order: DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM ("They desire a better country").

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. Close to 7 000 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order. Those who bear the Order's iconic snowflake insignia have changed our nation's measure of success and, through the sum of their accomplishments, have helped us build a better Canada.

Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada. For more information about the Order of Canada or to nominate someone, visit www.gg.ca/en/honours.

A schedule for the investiture ceremony, the list of recipients with citations and a backgrounder on the Order of Canada are attached.

RECIPIENTS' CITATIONS

COMPANION OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

IAIN BAXTER&, C.C., O.Ont., O.B.C.

Windsor, Ontario

IAIN BAXTER& is a pioneer of Canadian conceptual art. The multidisciplinary artist has spent the last six decades creating & exhibiting a unique body of work that defies the limits & definition of art. Through his boundless creativity, he interprets the connections between nature & technology, raising awareness of such contemporary global concerns as consumerism, environmentalism & the media. Showcased worldwide, with retrospective exhibitions at the Art Gallery of Ontario and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, his captivating photography & artwork inspires viewers to live in the moment, & ...

This is a promotion within the Order

OFFICERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Wendy Marion Craig, O.C., O.Ont.

Kingston, Ontario

Wendy Craig is an anti-bullying champion who promotes healthy relationships. A professor at Queen's University, she is recognized internationally for her research on victimization and its impact on youth. She has shown exceptional commitment to translating research into practice, notably as the co-lead of PREVNet, a national network promoting safe and healthy relationships that has engaged in knowledge mobilization projects, reaching a majority of communities across Canada. Her expertise is sought widely, notably by the World Health Organization, the United Nations and UNICEF.

Deanna Hamilton, O.C.

Kelowna, British Columbia

Deanna Hamilton's vision, leadership and persistence have led to greater economic independence for Indigenous communities across Canada. In retirement, she used her business expertise to spearhead a new property tax program for the Westbank First Nation, a model that has since been adopted by other First Nations. Concurrently, she worked to establish the First Nations' Finance Authority, a landmark achievement that permits access to capital markets—a critical step in giving First Nations greater autonomy in shaping their own futures.

Marion Lewis, O.C.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Marion Lewis' career is one of exceptional breadth and impact. Starting as a technician, she co-founded the world-renowned Rh Laboratory in Winnipeg, where her seminal contributions to the treatment and prevention of Rh disease led to the survival of hundreds of thousands of individuals. A gifted autodidact, she expanded her research in immunohematology to include gene mapping and the distribution of blood groups in ethnic communities across Canada. Her outstanding expertise has led her to become an accomplished professor of pediatrics and of human genetics at the University of Manitoba, where she was subsequently named professor emerita.

Jean Pelletier, O.C.

Rosemère, Quebec

Jean Pelletier dedicated his career to journalistic ethics. As the La Presse correspondent in Washington, D.C., he broke the story of the American diplomats who fled Iran in 1980. He rose through the ranks at Radio-Canada, from newsroom to director of public affairs. A pioneer of investigative journalism, he created several well-known programs, including "Enquête." He also built bridges between Radio-Canada and the CBC by producing major documentaries, including the "Canada: A People's History" and "8th Fire" series, which left their mark on audiences across Canada.

Peter Henry St George-Hyslop, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario and Cambridge, United Kingdom

Peter St George-Hyslop has made seminal contributions to our understanding of neural degeneration. A cross-appointed professor at the University of Toronto and Cambridge University, he has identified multiple genes associated with the development of Alzheimer's disease. His pioneering research has had a significant and tangible impact on advancing treatment and intervention options, and shedding light on the different stages of the disease. A distinguished leader in the field, he has been the director of the internationally renowned Tanz Centre for Research in Neurodegenerative Diseases for over 30 years.

MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Robert Crosbie, C.M.

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

Robert Crosbie is a seasoned businessman and philanthropist. Chair and CEO of the family company, he has significantly contributed to the industrial and energy sectors of Newfoundland and Labrador. His strong belief in the power of philanthropy has permeated the culture of his firm to the benefit of charitable organizations throughout the province. He gives freely of his expertise to many education, health care and community initiatives including Marine Atlantic Inc., Memorial University, the Canadian Museum of Nature Foundation and Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Fernand Dansereau, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

Fernand Dansereau is one of the fathers of Quebec film. His National Film Board productions, on both the small and large screens, challenge us to think. With a keen sense of the working classes and in search of hope in all things, including with his most recent trilogy on aging, he takes an intimate look at contemporary realities. He has moved loyal viewers with such television series as "Le parc des braves" and the adaptation of Les filles de Caleb. Founder of INIS, a professional multimedia training centre in Montréal, he continues to inspire the next generation today.

Thomas Dignan, C.M., O.Ont.

Thunder Bay, Ontario

Dr. Thomas Dignan, a Mohawk physician from Six Nations of the Grand River, has dedicated his life to the well-being of Indigenous communities. Starting as a nurse and then becoming a primary care physician, he has been a pioneer, leader and mentor in the advancement of patient care and professional standards, notably through his recognition of traditional knowledge as an integral part of clinical practice. As a tireless advocate, he has helped provide Indigenous peoples with equal access to education across the country.

Ross D. Feldman, C.M.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Ross Feldman is a champion of cardiovascular health. As a clinician, researcher and educator specializing in hypertension, he has helped improve the lives of millions of Canadians living with the condition. He led the creation and implementation of national guidelines to standardize the diagnosis and treatment of hypertension. Now head of cardiac services at the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and a professor at the University of Manitoba, he has been recognized as a skilled builder and administrator throughout his pan-Canadian career.

Léopold L. Foulem, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

Avant-garde ceramist Léopold Foulem has had a brilliant artistic career spanning more than five decades. His creations are characterized by innovative artistic qualities, blending techniques and styles, making him a pioneer in conceptual ceramics in Canada. His works, at times irreverent and provocative, have been featured in numerous large-scale exhibitions across the country and abroad. He has advocated tirelessly to preserve artistic freedom of expression and, as an art professor, has influenced generations of artists who have followed in his footsteps.

Ron Foxcroft, C.M.

Hamilton, Ontario

Through his business achievements and community service, Ron Foxcroft has enhanced the vitality of his region and earned the nickname of "Mr. Hamilton." Founder of a successful regional transportation and warehousing company, he is also known as a citizen engaged in all aspects of local life. He had a 35-year career as a professional basketball referee in the United States and abroad, and continues to be involved in sports at all levels. A modern renaissance man, he is also the inventor of the Fox 40 pea-less whistle, used by all major sporting and search and rescue organizations.

Edward H. Garrard, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

Ted Garrard is a champion of the charitable sector. He has enriched Canada's culture of giving by highlighting the important role philanthropy plays in maintaining a vibrant and healthy society. He has enhanced the fundraising abilities of various organizations and has advocated for innovative practices such as new tax incentives for donations. His leadership has benefited Western University, the United Way of Toronto & York Region, and Imagine Canada. As CEO of SickKids Foundation, he is successfully leading one of our country's largest health care campaigns.

Jack Gauldie, C.M.

Hamilton, Ontario

Jack Gauldie is renowned for his breakthroughs that have shed light on the factors causing body tissue inflammation. An immunologist and expert in the field of gene therapy, he was the first to identify molecules linked to the regulation of the immune system and communication between cells. He then developed the innovative idea to use adenoviruses to deliver these molecules throughout the body, effectively elevating gene therapy to a science in its own right. His studies have had an international impact and have led to several clinical treatments, including cancer vaccines.

Alfred Halasa, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

Internationally renowned graphic designer Alfred Halasa has distinguished himself through his creativity and unique illustrations. His posters serve as advertisements for various cultural activities and convey strong messages when they feature people or events that have shaped human history. Having co-founded the Centre de design de l'UQAM, he played a leading role in raising the institution's profile in Canada and abroad.

Linda Hasenfratz, C.M.

Guelph, Ontario

Linda Hasenfratz is a model of leadership and community engagement. By developing innovative technology, she has expanded the family's Guelph-based manufacturing business, Linamar Corporation, into a multi-billion dollar global enterprise, and has promoted Canada as a country of choice with which to do business. She is a driving force in her community; her unwavering benevolence is demonstrated through her support for the arts, health care, education and international trade initiatives. An ardent advocate for women in business, she lends her expertise as a member of numerous government and corporate boards.

Jay Stewart Hennick, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

Jay Hennick is an exemplary role model for many aspiring Canadian entrepreneurs. A real estate services and investment executive, he has helped to expand the country's presence in these areas globally as the founder and leader of FirstService Corporation and Colliers International. A strong community leader and philanthropist, he believes that his professional success has endowed him with a responsibility to give back. Through his family foundation, he has sponsored various health and educational initiatives, notably in the cities of Toronto and Ottawa.

Alexandra F. Johnston, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

Alexandra Johnston has profoundly impacted the humanities in Canada. As a professor emerita at the University of Toronto, she has been praised for her scholarship on the history of English drama before and during the age of Shakespeare. By spearheading the Records of Early English Drama project, a monumental editing and publishing collaboration, she helped her university become a leader in the field and provided a model for humanities initiatives worldwide. Well respected for her teaching and mentorship, she was the first woman to serve as principal of Victoria College.

Keith I. Knott, C.M.

Curve Lake, Ontario

Keith Knott is the beloved former chief and band councillor of Curve Lake First Nation. Esteemed for his significant participation on numerous provincial and First Nation boards, he was influential in building lasting relationships between the peoples of the Anishinaabe territory and its surrounding municipalities. He also oversaw the development and implementation of essential services, notably a health centre with an on-site medical doctor. He contributes to preserving Anishinabek culture as a board member of the Ministry of Natural Resources' Ontario Geographic Names Board.

Mary R. L'Abbé, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

Mary L'Abbé is a champion of nutritional health in Canada. As a professor and researcher at the University of Toronto, she has upheld the quality and safety of the Canadian food supply, notably by leading Health Canada's nutritional sciences bureau. She has advocated for strong government action on nutrition-related policy, legislation and regulations, and her seminal research has helped to reverse rising rates of youth obesity. Called upon for her expertise, she advises multiple health groups, including the World Health Organization, and frequently comments on global dietary issues.

Daniel Lessard, C.M.

Saint-Benjamin, Quebec and Ottawa, Ontario

A rigorous correspondent and talented popularizer, Daniel Lessard has covered the major political and social events that have marked our country over the past 40 years. As creator and host of the program "Les coulisses du pouvoir," he offered political commentary that enabled his fellow citizens to take enlightened democratic action. With an eye to the future of his profession, he mentors younger generations. He is also the successful author of several historical novels set in his native Beauce.

The Honourable H. Frank Lewis, C.M., O.P.E.I.

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Frank Lewis has dedicated his life to the well-being of his home province. As the 41st lieutenant governor of Prince Edward Island, he served with enthusiasm and a commitment to addressing issues impacting Islanders. Prior to taking office, he was an active member of the community and a well-respected entrepreneur and broadcast executive for over 50 years. A strong promoter of business and culture on the island, he has volunteered his time on multiple boards, notably that of the Confederation Centre of the Arts.

Gloria Macarenko, C.M.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Gloria Macarenko represents the best of Canadian journalism. A broadcaster in British Columbia for 35 years, she has inspired audiences with her knowledge of and passion for the province's history and culture. Highly regarded for her balanced and thoughtful work, she hosts several popular television and radio programs, notably "On the Coast" and "Our Vancouver." She is also a tireless volunteer with numerous arts, health and community organizations, including Vancouver Arts Umbrella, the B.C. Cancer Foundation and the Dalai Lama Centre for Peace and Education.

Jefferson Mooney, C.M.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Jeff Mooney is a pillar of Canadian industry. As the former head of A&W Foods Canada, he oversaw its growth into the iconic national brand. Now chairman emeritus of the company, he has served the City of Vancouver, notably in the planning and staging of the 2010 Olympic Games, including the opening and closing ceremonies. As co-owner of the city's beloved professional baseball team, he helped establish the Vancouver Canadians Foundation, offering underprivileged youth the opportunity to play the game.

Maxine Noel, C.M.

Stratford, Ontario

Internationally renowned visual artist Maxine Noel is celebrated for her representations of the Indigenous woman as the embodiment of Mother Earth. She has used her art to unveil the untold stories of abused women and to promote history, culture and reconciliation. An advocate for emerging artists, she was a leading force behind the National Aboriginal Achievement Foundation—now known as Indspire—and its awards program. A mentor and a volunteer, she continues to bridge the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people across Canada.

Andrew Petter, C.M.

Burnaby, British Columbia

Andrew Petter's visionary leadership has shaped the political and academic landscape of British Columbia. As a provincial cabinet minister, he contributed to the development of innovative public policies, including the B.C. Treaty Commission, the Forest Practices Code and recognition of same-sex rights. As president of Simon Fraser University, he has led efforts to promote university-community engagement and to advance higher education in Canada. He is frequently sought after by national and international education organizations, including Universities Canada and the Talloires Network, a global movement of socially responsible and engaged institutions.

Claude Raymond, C.M.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec

Claude Raymond is a prominent figure in Quebec baseball. Having pitched professionally for 17 seasons, including 12 with Major League Baseball, he became the first Canadian to don the blue, white and red uniform of the Montreal Expos. He then distinguished himself as a game analyst on radio and later on television by bringing his expertise to radio station CKAC and then to Radio Canada. An inspiration to professionals and amateurs alike, this former Expos coach remains actively involved as an ambassador for Baseball Québec and as co-founder of the Fonds Claude-Raymond, which supports various regional organizations.

Chaim M. Roifman, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

Chaim Roifman has had a significant impact on the quality of life of children with complex health care needs. As a renowned specialist in pediatric primary immunodeficiency (PI), he has been a foundational figure at the Hospital for Sick Children and the University of Toronto for four decades. His research has resulted in improved treatments and therapies for children living with the condition. He has also helped strengthen and expand the national PI community as the founder of Immunodeficiency Canada, which supports patients, education and research.

Calin Rovinescu, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

Calin Rovinescu's keen business acumen has helped the global air industry reach new heights. Head of Air Canada, he skilfully led the restructuring of Canada's largest airline to ensure its financial success. He actively promotes the Air Canada Foundation's programs and initiatives, and has spearheaded relief and humanitarian efforts in response to a number of natural disasters around the world. His service on numerous boards and as chancellor of the University of Ottawa are a testament to his strong community engagement.

Richard J. Schmeelk, C.M., C.Q

Montréal, Quebec and New York, New York, United States of America

Richard J. Schmeelk earned the affectionate moniker "Mr. Canada" for his significant contributions to the country. An American investment banker on Wall Street, he was a sought-after financial advisor on both the public and private scenes for over three decades and established an eponymous fellowship that has fostered greater understanding among English- and French-speaking Canadians. In addition, he lends his expertise as president and chair of several boards and associations supporting the arts and education.

This is an honorary appointment.

André Simard, C.M.

Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Quebec

André Simard has taken aerial acts to new heights. This former Olympian gymnast and coach became internationally renowned as an acrobatic choreographer, notably with the Cirque du Soleil for 25 years. His invention of the secure safety-line system and discovery of aerial silks revolutionized trapeze acts into an art form. His creativity and innovation continue to amaze audiences and have contributed to the Cirque's success as one of the greatest entertainment businesses in the world.

A. Britton Smith, C.M., M.C., C.D., Q.C.

Kingston, Ontario

Throughout his lifetime, Britton Smith has demonstrated exemplary qualities of leadership and vision. A native of Kingston, Ontario, he practiced law before developing one of the most successful rental organizations in the country. Esteemed for his philanthropy, he has helped grow his community through generous donations from his eponymous foundation, benefiting the social, economic and cultural fabric of the city. A decorated Second World War soldier and recipient of the Military Cross, he is also a passionate local historian and has written extensively on HMS Ontario, a military brig lost in 1780.

Veronica Jane Strong-Boag, C.M.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Veronica Jane Strong-Boag is one of the great trailblazers in the field of Canadian history. Her contributions as a scholar, public intellectual and activist have highlighted the roles of women and children in the making of Canada. Her professional leadership and her groundbreaking research have made her a key figure in recognizing feminist history in Canada and abroad. Thanks to her efforts, our understanding of Canadian society has been enriched by the exposure of the gendered nature of life in the past.

Heather Stuart, C.M.

Kingston, Ontario

Heather Stuart is a champion of mental health in Canada. As a professor at Queen's University, she has shed light on the stigma surrounding mental illness and its impact on recovery. She is an advocate as well as a researcher, advancing the mental health conversation across the country through her instrumental roles in such national initiatives as Bell Let's Talk and the Mental Health Commission's anti-stigma program. Driven by compassion, she is leading the charge for Canadians to become agents of change.

Bryce Taylor, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

Bryce Taylor has enhanced the quality of surgical education and patient care in Canada. A professor at the University of Toronto and a surgeon at the Toronto General Hospital, he helped develop life-saving advancements in hepatobiliary surgery. He is recognized within academic and clinical medicine for his excellence in teaching and for his visionary leadership as the former McCutcheon Chair and surgeon-in-chief of the University Health Network. An advocate for improving surgical standards, he guided the implementation of the World Health Organization's Safe Surgery Saves Lives Checklist in Canada.

Camille Henri Thériault, C.M.

Moncton, New Brunswick

Camille Thériault is deeply committed to his province. As a parliamentarian heading three departments and serving as New Brunswick's 29th premier, he actively participated in the socio-economic growth of his community. He has demonstrated positive leadership, notably when he chaired the Transportation Safety Board of Canada during a turbulent period. Under his leadership, UNI Financial Cooperation established the first caisse populaire regulated by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions. Many organizations, including the Université de Moncton and the New Brunswick Adoption Foundation, benefit from his expertise.

Elisabeth Walker-Young, C.M.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Elisabeth Walker-Young embodies excellence both in and beyond competition. As a decorated Paralympic swimmer, she broke numerous national and world records over the course of her career. In her retirement, she champions inclusive sport across the country as an advocate and mentor, and speaks to varied audiences about inclusion, acceptance and authentic leadership. As chef de mission at the 2015 Toronto Parapan Am Games, she led Team Canada with distinction and brought national visibility to the Paralympic movement.

ORDER OF CANADA BACKGROUNDER

Established in 1967 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Order of Canada is the cornerstone of the Canadian Honours System, and recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. The Order recognizes people in all sectors of Canadian society. Their contributions are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and made a difference to this country.

Motto and Levels

The Order of Canada's motto is DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM ("They desire a better country"). Her Majesty The Queen is the Sovereign of the Order, and the governor general is the chancellor and Principal Companion of the Order.

Companion – Post-nominal: C.C.

recognizes national pre-eminence or international service or achievement;

Officer – Post-nominal: O.C.

recognizes national service or achievement; and

Member – Post-nominal: C.M.

recognizes outstanding contributions at the local or regional level or in a special field of activity.

Insignia Description

The insignia of the Order is a stylized snowflake of six points, with a red annulus at its centre which bears a stylized maple leaf circumscribed with the motto of the Order, DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM ("They desire a better country"), surmounted by the Royal Crown. It is struck in fine silver and is composed of three individual pieces: the snowflake, annulus and maple leaf. The colour is added by hand through a unique application of opaque and translucent enamel.

The design of the insignia of the Order of Canada dates from 1967, and is credited to Bruce Beatty, C.M., S.O.M., C.D. The technical drawings used by the Royal Canadian Mint in this new generation of the insignia were developed by the Canadian Heraldic Authority at the Chancellery of Honours, part of the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General. The insignia is manufactured by the Mint at its Ottawa facility.

Eligibility

All Canadians are eligible for the Order of Canada, with the exception of federal and provincial politicians and judges while in office. The Order's constitution permits non-Canadians to be considered for honorary appointments. Members of the Royal Family, governors general and their spouses are appointed in the extraordinary category. There are no posthumous appointments.

Officers and Members may be elevated within the Order in recognition of further achievement, based on continued exceptional or extraordinary service to Canada. Usually, promotions are considered five years after the first appointment.

Nominations

Any person or group is welcome to nominate a deserving individual as a candidate for appointment to the Order of Canada. Appointments are made on the recommendations of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada, an independent council chaired by the chief justice of Canada. Members of the Advisory Council on the Order of Canada reflect the diversity and excellence in Canadian society. Certain members are appointed by virtue of their office; others are appointed for a fixed term to achieve a balanced representation of the various regions of the country.

