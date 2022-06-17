GATINEAU, QC, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Chief government whip and Member of Parliament for Gatineau, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Mathieu Lévesque, Member of the National Assembly of Québec for Chapleau and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Justice, on behalf of Andrée Laforest, provincial Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Daniel Champagne, Deputy Mayor, President of the Commission du développement du territoire et de l'habitation and Municipal Councillor for the Versant District, City of Gatineau, and Jean Pigeon, Board Member of Habitations de l'Outaouais Métropolitain.

Date: June 20, 2022

Time: 9:00 am EDT

Location: The address will be provided upon registration

Reporters, photographers and cameramen who wish to attend must confirm their presence by writing to [email protected] before 8:00 a.m. on June 20th.

COVID-19 notice:

Masks are to be worn at the discretion of participants at this event. It is particularly recommended for vulnerable individuals and the elderly. People who are symptomatic or who have had contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and who wish to participate in this activity must ensure that they follow the isolation guidelines.

If in doubt, consult the COVID-19 Self-Assessment Tool for information on the steps to take based on your situation.

