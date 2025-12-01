Prime Minister Carney announces changes to the Ministry Français

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Dec 01, 2025, 15:37 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the following changes to the Ministry:

  • Marc Miller, Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie--Le Sud-Ouest--Île-des-Soeurs, will serve as Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.
  • Joël Lightbound, currently Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, will also serve as Québec Lieutenant.
  • Julie Aviva Dabrusin retains her portfolio, with the new title of Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature.

Associated link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Prime Minister's Office

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada