News provided byPrime Minister's Office
Dec 01, 2025, 15:37 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the following changes to the Ministry:
- Marc Miller, Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie--Le Sud-Ouest--Île-des-Soeurs, will serve as Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.
- Joël Lightbound, currently Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, will also serve as Québec Lieutenant.
- Julie Aviva Dabrusin retains her portfolio, with the new title of Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature.
