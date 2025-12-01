OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the following changes to the Ministry:

Marc Miller , Member of Parliament for Ville-Marie--Le Sud-Ouest--Île-des-Soeurs, will serve as Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

Joël Lightbound, currently Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, will also serve as Québec Lieutenant.

Julie Aviva Dabrusin retains her portfolio, with the new title of Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature.

