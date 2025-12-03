OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - For the first time in its 96-year history, the FIFA World Cup is coming to Canada in 2026. As Canada, Mexico, and the United States prepare to co-host this global sporting event next summer, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, today announced that he will travel to Washington, D.C., on December 5, 2025, to represent Canada at the Final Draw ceremony for the FIFA World Cup 26™. The draw will determine team matchups for next year's competition.

While in Washington, the Prime Minister will also attend the World Cup celebration and tree lighting ceremony at the Embassy of Canada, co-hosted by Canada Soccer and the Ambassador of Canada to the United States, Kirsten Hillman.

The FIFA World Cup is one of the most anticipated sporting events on the planet. It will bring together 48 countries for 104 matches, including 13 in Canada. This will mark the first time that FIFA Men's World Cup matches are played on Canadian soil, giving fans across the country an unprecedented opportunity to cheer on the world's top soccer talent in person. Hosting the 2026 World Cup is projected to create nearly 25,000 jobs in Canada and add approximately $2 billion to our economy.

Quote

"Next summer, Canada will open our doors to the world to host the FIFA World Cup – one of the most anticipated sporting events on the planet. This is our moment to unite around our team, our fans, our flag – and show the world everything Canada has to offer."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick facts

From June 11 to July 19, 2026, Canada will co-host the biggest tournament in FIFA history – bringing together 48 countries for 104 games across 16 cities.

Canada will host 13 matches – seven in Vancouver and six in Toronto.

As part of the Final Draw process on December 5, teams will be placed into four "pots", according to world ranking and host status, then drawn into 12 balanced groups. The complete match schedule, including stadiums and kick-off times, will be released the following day.

The FIFA World Cup 26™ will be the first ever co-hosted by three countries.

Canada previously hosted the record-setting FIFA Women's World Cup Canada 2015™, which drew 1.35 million spectators and generated nearly $500 million in economic activity across the country.

