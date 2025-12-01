WOODBRIDGE, ON, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building one strong Canadian economy. To do so, Canada needs skilled trades workers to develop major infrastructure and build millions more homes. That means the newest generation of builders must get proper training.

Today, the Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour), announced close to $20 million in funding for two local organizations, the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America, and the Carpenters' Regional Council.

The United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America will deliver virtual reality training on rigging and hoisting to over 4,000 journeypersons and apprentice Industrial Mechanic (Millwrights) across Canada. The Carpenter's Regional Council will provide access to 10 training hubs within the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners (UBC) training facilities across the country to prepare 4,000 journeyperson and apprentice carpenters with the skills and hands-on experience required to work with new and emerging green technologies including installing, repairing and maintaining the exteriors layers that protect and seal buildings.

These projects are funded by the Union Training and Innovation Program - Sustainable Jobs stream under the Government's Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy, which also complements investments in the Sustainable Jobs Training Fund that helps thousands of workers to upgrade or gain the new skills required for a green economy.

Today's announcement is part of the Government's response to the skilled trades workforce's most pressing needs. Budget 2025 has proposed a $75 million expansion of the Union Training and Innovation Program over three years, which will further boost union-based apprenticeship training in the Red Seal trades.

"In order to build major infrastructure and create high-paying careers for Canadians, the Government of Canada is investing in skilled trades training. We are building Canada Strong, and we are doing it here at home."

– The Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour)

"Through the UBC Sustainable Jobs Mass Timber Project, we're ensuring Canada's workers have the training needed to build infrastructure and housing quickly and sustainably with mass timber construction. This project will ensure that UBC members and signatory contractors are ready to meet the growing demand and investment in this emerging building technology and can lead the way in sustainable construction across the country."

– Jason Rowe, District Vice President, UBC Canadian District

Starting in 2025-2026, the UTIP Sustainable Jobs stream is expected to support approximately 29,000 workers in the Red Seal trades over 5 years.

Since 2017, the UTIP has supported over 145,000 participants, including 28,813 in 2023-2024.

Nearly $1 billion annually in apprenticeship support goes toward making trades training more accessible through loans, project funding, tax credits and deductions, and Employment Insurance benefits.

The Government has committed to doubling the pace of housing construction, from 250,000 a year to 500,000.

We estimate that by 2033, there will be more than 410,000 job openings for skilled trades in the construction sector alone-- including 189,000 from retirement.

Canada.ca/skilled-trades provides Canadians with information about the skilled trades, including how to become a tradesperson and what financial supports are available to them while in training.

