Media Advisory - Government supports two local dairy processing companies

News provided by

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Jun 20, 2019, 15:56 ET

ST. MARYS, ON, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, will make a federal funding announcement on behalf of Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, in support of two dairy processing companies located in St. Marys. MP Fragiskatos will also tour Stonetown Artisan Cheese Ltd.

Date:

Friday, June 21, 2019

Event

Time

Location

Media availability- MP Peter Fragiskatos will tour the Stonetown Artisan Cheese facility

9:45 a.m. local time

Stonetown Artisan Cheese Ltd.

5021 Perth Line 8

St. Marys, ON

N4X 1C4

Media availability- MP Fragiskatos will announce a federal investment to the Shepherd Gourmet Dairy Inc. and Stonetown Artisan Cheese Ltd.

10:30 a.m. local time

Shepherd Gourmet Dairy Inc.

38 Enterprise Drive

St. Marys, ON

N4X 1B5

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Justine Lesage, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, justine.lesage@canada.ca, 613-404-1168 (mobile); Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@canada.ca

