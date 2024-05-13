Media Advisory - Government of Canada will make an important announcement regarding Early Learning and Child Care in Manitoba
May 13, 2024, 15:39 ET
GATINEAU, QC, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, Dan Vandal, will announce funding helping to create more child care spaces across the province through the Government of Canada's Early Learning and Child Care Infrastructure Fund.
The announcement is being made on behalf of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds.
The Minister will be accompanied by Ben Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m. CDT
|
Place:
|
YMCA-YWCA of Winnipeg
South Branch
5 Fermor Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba
To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 1:00 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: (media only): Geneviève Lemaire, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]
Share this article