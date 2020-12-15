LONDON, ON, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and City of London will be making a major announcement related to housing in London.

Media are invited to join Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West and Ed Holder, Mayor of the City of London for the announcement.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 16



Time: 10:00 a.m.



Location: 122 Baseline Road West

Notes:

This announcement will be held outdoors.

All public health guidelines regarding masks, physical distancing and gathering limits will be respected.

