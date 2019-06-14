Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive & the Shared Equity Mortgage Provider Fund Français
Jun 14, 2019, 17:47 ET
VANCOUVER, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive and the Shared Equity Mortgage Provider Fund.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).
Date:
June 17, 2019
Time:
3:30 p.m.
Location:
9908 King George Blvd
Surrey, BC
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Len Catling, CMHC Vancouver, 604-787-1787, lcatling@cmhc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
