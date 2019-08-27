Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Announcement Related to the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive & the Shared Equity Mortgage Provider Fund

VICTORIA, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal Government will be making an announcement related to the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive and the Shared Equity Mortgage Provider Fund.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Date:

August 27, 2019

Time:

10:30 a.m.

Location:

881 Short Street

Saanich, BC

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Leonard Catling, CMHC, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 604-787-1787, LCATLING@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

