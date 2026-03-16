OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - "Statement by the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom on the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

We are gravely concerned by the escalating violence in Lebanon and call for meaningful engagement by Israeli and Lebanese representatives to negotiate a sustainable political solution. We strongly support initiatives to facilitate talks and urge for immediate de-escalation.

Hezbollah's attacks on Israel and the targeting of civilians must cease and they must disarm. We condemn Hezbollah's decision to join Iran in hostilities, which further jeopardises regional peace and security.

We condemn attacks directed at civilians, civilian infrastructure, health workers and infrastructure, as well as the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. These actions are unacceptable, and we call on all parties to act in accordance with international humanitarian law.

A significant Israeli ground offensive would have devastating humanitarian consequences and could lead to a protracted conflict. It must be averted. The humanitarian situation in Lebanon, including ongoing mass displacement, is already deeply alarming.

We reiterate our call for the full implementation of UNSC Resolution 1701 by all parties and support the efforts of the Government of Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah, prohibit Hezbollah's military activities, and curb their armed hostilities. We stand in solidarity with the Lebanese government and people, who have been unwillingly drawn into conflict."

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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