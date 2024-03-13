KING CITY, ON, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will be presenting the radar modernization project on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, regarding the completion of new weather radars across Canada that will improve the department's ability to track and detect severe weather. Media are also invited to tour the facilities of the new weather radar site located in King City, Ontario.

Following the tour, departmental spokespersons will be available to answer questions and provide interviews. B-roll footage will be available upon request.

Event: Site Tour and Media Availability Date: Friday, March 15, 2024 Time: 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Location: King City Weather Radar Station

14780 Jane Street

King City, Ontario

Media representatives are asked to register for this event by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada and confirming the number of participants that will be attending.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Note that the tour involves seven flights of open-air metal stairs. Media wishing to access the dome must wear appropriate footwear.

The tour may be delayed should there be inclement weather on the day of the event.

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Contacts: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]