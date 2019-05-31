Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce transformative plans to renew and refocus science and innovation in Canada

OTTAWA, May 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, will highlight the government's investment in science and innovation in Canada by renewing and refocusing support for the National Research Council of Canada.

The announcement will help encourage collaboration on bold new ideas and innovations that will benefit all Canadians. National Research Council researchers will also speak about their current work, which was made possible by these funding commitments.

Minister Bains will be available to take questions from the media following the announcement.

Date: Monday, June 3, 2019



Time: 11:30 a.m.



Location: National Research Council of Canada

1200 Montreal Road, Building M54

Ottawa, Ontario

