Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce support to strengthen Alberta's life sciences sector Français
Aug 28, 2019, 12:11 ET
EDMONTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce federal funding to strengthen Alberta's capacity to commercialize healthcare products.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, August 29, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m.
|
Location:
|
Main Entrance
|
Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital
|
10230 111 Avenue
|
Edmonton, Alberta, T5G 0B7
Stay Connected
Follow us on Twitter: @WD_Canada, @ISED_CA
WD Homepage
WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388
SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada
For further information: Narmin Hassam-Clark, A/Regional Communications Manager, Western Economic Diversification Canada, Edmonton, Alberta, 780-399-1058, narmin.hassam-clark@canada.ca
Share this article