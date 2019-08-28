Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce support to strengthen Alberta's life sciences sector

EDMONTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce federal funding to strengthen Alberta's capacity to commercialize healthcare products.

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2019



Time: 10:00 a.m.



Location: Main Entrance

Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital

10230 111 Avenue

Edmonton, Alberta, T5G 0B7

