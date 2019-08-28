Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce support to strengthen Alberta's life sciences sector Français

News provided by

Western Economic Diversification Canada

Aug 28, 2019, 12:11 ET

EDMONTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce federal funding to strengthen Alberta's capacity to commercialize healthcare products.

Date:

Thursday, August 29, 2019


Time:

10:00 a.m.


 Location:

Main Entrance

Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital


10230 111 Avenue

Edmonton, Alberta, T5G 0B7

SOURCE Western Economic Diversification Canada

For further information: Narmin Hassam-Clark, A/Regional Communications Manager, Western Economic Diversification Canada, Edmonton, Alberta, 780-399-1058, narmin.hassam-clark@canada.ca

