Employment and Social Development Canada

Mar 03, 2025, 11:57 ET

GATINEAU, QC, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Steven MacKinnon, will be in Toronto to announce funding to address labour shortages in critical sectors through the Foreign Credential Recognition Program.

The Minister will be accompanied by local Members of Parliament.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date:        

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

 

Time:

9:30 a.m. EST

 

Place:      

Société Économique de
l'Ontario

273, Richmond West Street,
office 100

Toronto, Ontario

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet.

For information (media only): John Fragos, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

