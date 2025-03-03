GATINEAU, QC, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Steven MacKinnon, will be in Toronto to announce funding to address labour shortages in critical sectors through the Foreign Credential Recognition Program.

The Minister will be accompanied by local Members of Parliament.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 9:30 a.m. EST Place: Société Économique de

l'Ontario 273, Richmond West Street,

office 100 Toronto, Ontario

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet.

