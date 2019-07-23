Media Advisory - Government of Canada to announce new supports for Indigenous communities Français
AIR RONGE, SK, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, will announce new support for local businesses in northern Saskatchewan.
Date:
Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m.
Location:
Keewatin Community Development Association
319 Husky Avenue
Air Ronge, SK
